Blockchain gaming is one of the hottest trends in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem; everyone can make money with these games, although some will require a rather steep upfront investment. GameZone is a revolutionary project in the blockchain gaming segment and will elevate the cross-chain interoperability of games.

The Power of Blockchain Gaming

Earlier this year, it became apparent how much potential there is when combining gaming with blockchain technology. As video games remain one of the fastest-growing industries – currently valued at over $162 billion – it is a premier gateway for people of all ages. Moreover, it is an alternative form of entertainment one can access through various devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

For blockchain developers, gaming presents an opportunity to reach a global audience. Building a video game with cryptocurrency support has proven relatively straightforward. Successful projects today include Axie Infinity, Farmers World, Devikins, and many others. These games often introduce a collectible aspect, combined with combat – in PvE or PvP mode – and a built-in system to enhance your characters or create entirely new ones. Moreover, they introduce a play-to-earn model that isn’t present in other video games.

Taking Axie Infinity as an example, it is a game the users can play on their computer or mobile device. Players earn in-game currencies to breed new monsters or enhance existing ones. All in-game assets are non-fungible tokens, which one can trade freely on the marketplace. Empowering the player and putting them in complete control of in-game assets and monetization is a radical approach. However, it can transform many lives, as playing video games can become an income source for anyone.

A recent Blockchain Game Report confirms there is ongoing growth in the industry. More unique active users find their way to blockchain games. That growth is likely to increase for the foreseeable future, although the industry can benefit from significant improvements, such as cross-chain support. GameZone may hold the answer to this pressing matter.

The GameZone Suite of Services

The GameZone team targets the blockchain gaming industry by offering a new community-owning launchpad. Players who invest in games through this launchpad will own part of the game they support. Thus, anyone can become the hero of their own story, creating a deeper connection between game developers and the people playing their games. Moreover, the launchpad democratizes access to in-game assets and tokens early, rather than reserving that right for whales, venture capitalists, and other investors.

As blockchain gaming often revolves around Metaverses, a different technical approach may prove necessary. Players can gain access to promising games across different blockchains through GameZone, including Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Velas, Polygon, and others. It is a “permanent season pass” for blockchain games, with early access to new games before anyone else does. A cross-chain exposure to play-to-earn blockchain games will enhance the potential of individual projects and ensure there is a growing player base from day one.

Projects tapping GameZone for their launch will benefit from various solutions. It doesn’t matter if it’s an early-stage project or an established game. GameZone level 2 will help incubated projects to benefit from various white-label solutions. Those solutions may include a decentralized marketplace, NFT lending, revenue-sharing, onboarding modules, and more. GameZone’s team aims to build an end-to-end solution to catalyze the growth and development of blockchain games.

It is also worth noting GameZone offers a Grant Program for up-and-coming blockchain games. Developers building a disruptive game or a solution with an innovative experience can secure funding and gain full access to BlueZilla’s extensive network and resources. That includes legal, marketing, advisory, and technical solutions for every stage of development.

Gaining access to the BlueZilla network is a significant boon for any blockchain game. The team has launched various successful projects – including launchpads for Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, and Velas – and now focuses its attention on blockchain gaming. Speaking of VelasPad, the token launch for that platform recently yielded a 150x ROI for early investors. That confirms the team knows how to build an appealing solution that can bring more attention to an ecosystem.

$GZONE IDO On September 30

Gaining access to GameZone’s native token ($GZONE) is possible through the upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on September 30th. Tokens will be sold for $0.005, and the team aims to achieve an initial market cap of $155,000. The maximum supply is 1 billion $GZONE, of which 11% are sold during the public sale. Tokens will provide access to a multi-tiered system that relies on staking.

Higher tiers include better allocation packages – rarer BNFTs, more tokens, or other benefits. Additionally, $GZONE is a qualifier to participate in upcoming Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) and Initial NFT Offerings (INOs) through the launchpad.

$GZONE is a deflationary token that has a 7% fee on a sell order. Two percent will be burned permanently, with the remaining 5% rewarded to stakers. There is also an early unstaking fee of up to 25% to disincentivize token flipping. On the other hand, those who stake $GZONE earn from the sell fees and receive rewards from those who unstake early.

$GZONE will launch as a BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain. Depending on user demand and utility, other chains may be considered in the future.