Press releases Gather to list GTH Token with BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of Gather Tokens (GTH) under the trading pair of GTH/USDT on March 15th at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Gather is a platform that allows online publishers to monetize without ads and provides businesses & developers access to cheap and reliable processing power. Gather offers a cost-effective cloud computing solution for businesses’ complex computational operations. With Gather Cloud, companies can lower their costs and unlock new revenue streams.

The native token of the Gather network, GTH, is used as a medium of exchange. Use cases for GTH include gas fees, network interaction charges, settlement, and processing power-related charges for the Gather Cloud, settlement of Gather online rewards, the incentive for master nodes and staking, and E-governance for voting on the token’s future.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

About Gather

Gather is a platform that allows publishers to monetize without ads and provides businesses and developers access to cheap and reliable processing power. Gather was created with a mission to amend core issues with the internet’s existing business model. Leveraging their expertise in cloud computing and blockchain technology, the Gather team’s specialty is in combining new and existing technologies together to unlock new revenue opportunities for participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

