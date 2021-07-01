The new NFT marketplace is hitting the market! NFT STARS is a unique platform that will provide every artist with the opportunity to realize and monetize their talents in the crypto market.

NFT STARS offers a number of solutions and tools that will help new users to understand the NFT art market and reap the maximum benefit out of bringing their talents to the market. Besides developing the platform, the NFT STARS team picks the artists and presents their art collections via drops and auctions.

The platform offers the following features to help users create, advertise, sell and buy NFTs:

Hand-picked exclusive artwork.

Gas-free NFT minting (NFT artists do not pay Ethereum’s fees – the NFTs are minted at the time of sale and the buyer pays for the gas).

Daily drops & auctions.

Promotional tools (to help promote artists’ works).

An individualized approach for every artist with support from a personal manager and free consultations with lawyers.

A personal page displaying the artist’s artwork, biography and vision.

Gamification (NFT Mania is a gaming platform through which the team will integrate gamification into the ecosystem).

Thanks to NFT STARS and blockchain technologies, any kind of digital artform, be it pictures or musical works, can be part of the new era in the DeFi market. The user-friendly interface will allow artists to design their collections while the NFT Pricing Scanner helps to establish appropriate prices for their works. Professional advertisers will also help the artists promote their NFTs and NFT collections outside NFT STARS.

Intriguing plans of NFT STARS

Along with the launch of the platform, the NFT STARS team is working on organizing drops and auctions.

NFT STARS Eva Shaw auction

On 1st July, an NFT collection from the famous DJ Eva Shaw will go on sale. Her collection “Reversed” reflects the inner world of the artist herself, revealing her bright creative nature and endless love for music.

The collection consists of four 3D images that are intricately accentuated with musical tracks written by Eva herself. The collection will be sold through an auction and a series of drops managed by the NFT STARS platform.

“Carbon Dome” will be featured in the auction, which is to be held at 17:30 UTC on 2nd July, at a starting price of $1,000. Together with the right of ownership, the buyer will receive the 3D art piece and a physical mask signed by Eva. The buyer will also have the opportunity to meet Eva on Zoom. The auction will be held over 24 hours. This is a unique opportunity to purchase the works of a talented music and graphics artist!

The three other NFTs – “Mars Water”, “Mercury Bath” and “Tritium Lunch” – will be sold in a drop. Each of these 3 NFTs will have 20 copies for $150 a piece. The drop will end when all the copies are sold.

Prince Constantijn van Oranje-inspired NFT drop

The NFT STARS platform is also preparing to launch a new NFT entitled ‘Singularity’, inspired by Constantin van Oranje, Prince of the Netherlands. The artwork explores a reality where humans merge with Artificial Intelligence and become a future super-intelligence. The work perceives it as ‘evolution’ rather than ‘a revolution’ and emphasizes the future accomplishments it could bring. The collection will be auctioned on 3rd of July at 10:00 UTC.

NFT STARS IDO and pools

NFTS is the main token of the NFT STARS platform. It performs certain functions on and off the platform. The total supply of tokens is 20 million and it operates on the Ethereum and BSC networks.

On June 5th 2021, NFT STARS launched an IDO on the following launchpads: BSCPad, Cyberfi Samurai, A2DAO and FlyBit, raising more than $4.2 million. The starting price of the token was $2. On the following day, the NFTS token pool was placed on Uniswap v3 and PancakeSwap.

Features to be launched on NFT STARS

The NFT market emerged only recently, so many problems in the market are still new and require innovative approaches. The NFT STARS team offers full functionality for creating and trading NFT artwork and most importantly, solves many problems faced by investors and artists in the NFT market.

Fractional trading

Fractional trading emerged in the NFT market quite recently and has yet to become popular, but it doesn’t take a scientist to understand that this is a great solution for retail investors. Fractional trading allows the buyer to get a share of NFT ownership and increase the liquidity of the NFT for the seller.

Collaborative works

The NFT STARS platform supports artists who wish to create collaborative works together. Special mechanisms facilitate and systematize NFTs created by a team of artists, justly distributing the profits from sales among all the participating artists.

Augmented Reality galleries

Artists can create galleries that display their artwork in Augmented Reality. Buyers will be able to browse through the works in a more immersive atmosphere.

NFT pricing scanner

NFT STARS is developing a price scanner for evaluating NFTs. The scanner will aid both artists, who might be unsure about setting the right price for their works, as well as investors, who do not want to overpay. It works simply by uploading an NFT to the site and the scanner will generate an objective assessment of the work. It does this by referencing the price tags of similar existing works of art.

Initial NFT Offering

At NFT STARS, outside projects can use the Initial NFT Offering (IFO) service. In order to launch an IFO on NFT STARS, the project must have a certain number of NFTS tokens. The platform can select the number of IFO rounds and the number of NFTs in each round.

NFT Radio

NFT Radio will be a radio station playing only NFT audio tracks 24/7. NFT Radio will help to promote NFT technology in the world of music.

Finale

The launch of the NFT STARS platform has already intrigued many influencers from the world of cryptocurrencies as well as the world of art. This platform will revolutionize the entire NFT market in 2021, allowing many young and talented artists to express themselves and make their names known.

The NFT STARS project is a unique product that has not been seen either in the crypto space or in the field of art before. Support the idea of a new NFT market and join the NFT STARS community via its social networks Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and the NFT STARS website.