Non-fungible token technology has many potential use cases in the blockchain world. TOMI is releasing a limited-edition set of NFTs to provide access to their main sale. With very few NFTs remaining for sale and all proceeds used to Purchase Tomi, adding value for Tomi holders. Tomi tokens purchased with these funds will be burned to improve scarcity, time is of the essence!

The TOMI NFT Sale Pops Off

Although many non-fungible token projects can generate a bit of hype and excitement, the momentum surrounding TOMI’s NFT collection is off the charts. Not only are crypto enthusiasts showing increasing interest, but various influencers are getting on board. Additionally, these artistic and exclusive Tomi Heroes NFTs are necessary to access the project’s upcoming presale. To date, the team has raised over 260ETH – or just shy of $1m USD – in this sale, further confirming the growing demand for these NFTs.

The first round started on September 7th, featuring the DAWN RISING NFT, available for purchase at the price of 0.1271 ETH, which quickly sold out. Round 2, sees the GLITCH GLOW NFT being sold for a price of 0.1144 ETH and Round 3 is also now underway until September 21st, with NFT tickets selling fast. To bag your NFT today and secure a spot, visit https://www.tomitoken.org/tomi-nft.html

Tomi will use all proceeds from the NFT sale to buy TOMI tokens during the public sale to create even more buzz surrounding this project. Once the purchases are made and the ETH has been swapped for TOMI, the entire balance will be burned. The team made a wise decision to make the token more scarce and a unique take on leveraging NFT technology for that particular purpose.

Various NFT projects have proven to be successful in recent months. CryptoPunks is the most noteworthy example, as it currently tops $1.219 billion in all-time volume. Art Blocks isn’t far behind, with over $842 million in total sales. There is no reason to think the Tomi NFTs won’t go the same route, as they are very tough to obtain- the first round sold out, and round 2 and 3 are selling fast, indicating how the demand is rising and time is running out for those who do not own an NFT providing access to the TOMI presale yet.

Establishing A Secondary Market

The Tomi Heroes NFTs will be accessible through OpenSea after the sales run out. However, it may prove challenging to pick them up, as most holders will want to wait for the TOMI presale and the access these tokens provide. In addition, it is essential to establish a secondary market for the non-fungible tokens, as they are still limited edition collectibles even after the presale concludes.

Per OpenSea, there are currently over 1,700 NFT holders, and the NFTs have a floor price of 0.1 ETH. More importantly, there is over 260 Ether in trading volume so far, lowering the number of available non-fungible tokens investors can obtain to be part of the upcoming TOMI presale rounds.

TOMI Chooses Polygon & SushiSwap

Due to the high gas fees on the ETH network, TOMI has chosen to launch its sale on the Polygon network and through SushiSwap. This shows the commitment by TOMI to operating on networks that empower and push the next generation of DeFi projects to the forefront of the media.

If you are interested in the TOMI token sale, make sure to pick up one of the Tomi Heroes NFTs. Having access to one of the five presale rounds – which all last for just 30 minutes – is crucial to maximizing return on investment.

There are a few hundred NFTs up for grabs in round 2 & 3, but time is running out quickly! Visit the presale page to get your TOMI NFT today.