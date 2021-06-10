Grandle Finance, a decentralized finance project built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), offers cross-platform interoperability and low transaction fees in the crypto world. Grandle’s all-in-one ecosystem-Grand seeks to solve the most pressing issues in the crypto industry. As a result, Grandle is a game-changing business that mainly focuses on benefitting traders and investors.

Grandle’s vision is rooted in maximizing investor income. Consequently, rather than creating a single in-house AMM, Grandle utilizes the liquidity of top-tier AMMs to create better liquidity and yield farming features, which makes Grandle’s tokens very lucrative to own. GRAND, Grandle’s recently unveiled token, is minted by liquidity mining, making it easily obtainable with a 6% bonus from their ongoing pre-sale.

Grandle’s system is fully decentralized, keeping the landscape visible. Any transaction, trade, or action is not only traceable but also public. Therefore, the Grandle DeFi platform is highly secure. Furthermore, the decentralized framework allows users to bid farewell to the old permission-based protocols. Thus, one can sell and buy cryptocurrency without the involvement of a bank or any other governing body. Additionally, the decentralized framework guarantees quick access to digital assets, which basically implies that all you need is a crypto wallet and a working internet connection to reap innumerable financial gains.

Top features of Grandle:

Cross-chain swapping:

Grandle has an edge because it doesn’t entirely depend on Ethereum, instead, it acts as a complementary body. Grandle allows its users to swap tokens between multiple blockchains. Currently, Grandle is offering three tokens that you can swap between three chains. Following are those tokens:

Pooling:

This feature allows users to cultivate and gain tokens for free. You can accomplish this by providing liquidity to a Grand DeFi Pool, and in return, you will farm a free token. It will depend on the total number of tokens in the pool and the total number of tokens you have subscribed to. Pooling could be an excellent hack for generating passive income.

Farming and Staking:

Grandle’s Farming and Staking facility allow users to deposit LP tokens and earn Grandle. You can also use your Grandle to gain GRAND. After obtaining GRAND, you can simply stake it in pools and profit from them. You can also withdraw cash from your pools at any time.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs):

Grandle has also ventured into the NFT market space. With the recent increase in the demand for NFTs, Grandle allows investors to easily invest in real-world assets using NFTs. Grandle’s ecosystem provides a user-friendly method to use GRAND for buying and selling their items.

Upcoming Products:

DeFi Dapp (Grandle.fiance) Dex Exchange (Grandle.exchange) Grand Swap (Grandswap.org) Grandsea.io (Marketplace for digital goods) Raregrand.com (NFT platform) Grandx.io (CEX Exchange)

A fully secure, decentralized, and seamless project like Grandle is ready to set foot into the world of crypto. Once the above products are released and the goals of Grandle are achieved, Grandle will become unmatchable. It will not only revolutionize the crypto industry but will also lead it for many years to come.