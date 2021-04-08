Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Arbismart Logo
Bitcoin

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to Convert to an ETF, Premium Remains Negative: What’s Next?

Avatar

San Lee | Apr 08, 2021 | 00:38

Bitcoin

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to Convert to an ETF, Premium Remains Negative: What’s Next?

Avatar

San Lee | Apr 08, 2021 | 00:38

Advertisement
Send
Share

Earlier this Monday, Grayscale Investments announced its plans to transform Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund. Up until recently, GBTC was one of the only investment funds for institutions and retail investors alike. Amidst growing competition, however, the fund’s high management fees and stringent lock-up periods lost favor with many investors. Since February, GBTC had continued to trade at a negative premium — meaning that the fund was trading below the price of Bitcoin. 

In late 2020, GBTC premium shot up to as high as 50% thanks to a surge in institutional demand for Bitcoin. The premium sunk to an all-time low of -14.34% earlier last month. This significant decline was likely the wake-up call Grayscale needed to turn its increasingly outdated investment product around. In a blog post, the investment firm stated that it was “100% committed” to converting its Bitcoin fund into an ETF.

“Today, we remain committed to converting GBTC into an ETF although the timing will be driven by the regulatory environment. When GBTC converts to an ETF, shareholders of publicly-traded GBTC shares will not need to take action and the management fee will be reduced accordingly.”

According to Grayscale, the firm had applied for a Bitcoin ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) back in 2016 and 2017. “[T]he regulatory environment for digital assets had not advanced to the point where such a product could successfully be brought to market,” Grayscale said. They were likely right, as back then, Bitcoin’s institutional interest was sparse at best. However, with Canada approving Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year and the likes of Fidelity recently joining the race, the time seems ripe for Grayscale to finally revamp GBTC. 

Why Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s Premium Remains in Downtrend

Following the announcement on Monday, GBTC shares rallied 5% as premium bounced from -9.32% to -3.78% — perhaps indicating a renewed confidence from institutional investors. However, the premium plummeted back down to -8.35% on Tuesday. Institutions may have closed their highly-levered positions at the top, as their 6-month lock-up periods ended. 

Featured image from UnSplash 

 

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?

Tags: , , ,
Send
Share
Show comments
bitcoin bull trend line
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bulls Risk Losing Uptrend Line From Sub-$20K

Bitcoin price is back under $57,000 after losing an important trend line that has supported the cryptocurrency’s now historic uptrend. The critical uptrend line began just after...

Tony Spilotro | 9 hours ago
A Big Glitch Appears in Bitcoin Bullish Bias: Rising Rate Hikes Bets
Bitcoin

A Big Glitch Appears in Bitcoin Bullish Bias: Rising Rate Hikes Bets

A faster-than-anticipated economic recovery in the United States and optimistic labor data signaling growth in both the factor and the service sectors pushed traders to raise their...

Yashu Gola | 15 hours ago
A Potential Bitcoin Price Explosion Above $60,0000 is Brewing; Here's Why
Bitcoin

A Potential Bitcoin Price Explosion Above $60,0000 is Brewing; Here’s Why

Has the Bitcoin market topped out as traders constantly fail to achieve a breakout move above $60,000? Apparently, no.

Yashu Gola | 16 hours ago