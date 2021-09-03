Press Release: No-code NFT platform Guradianlink.io announces its strategic partnership with Beyondlife.Club, an exclusive platform for artists, brands, and celebrities from different fields of entertainment.

3 September 2021, Singapore — Influential Indian actor, producer, and TV host Amitabh Bachchan is all set to launch his first set of NFTs with BeyondLife.Club, powered by Guardian Link. The blockchain R&D company will partner with the exclusive brand platform BeyondLife.Club, owned by Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore to make the purchase of NFT art belonging to Amitabh’s legacy a reality for any individual.

Taking NFT Art Global

This sphere creates a platform for global artists, athletes, and celebrities where they launch their first-ever NFTs, an exclusive curated collection presented at a global scale. NFTs preserve information on a digital ledger (blockchain network) guaranteeing a certificate of authenticity to a digital asset, can be uniquely identified, and are trackable via the blockchain network that offers proof-of-ownership to its collectors.

NFT sales volume is experiencing huge growth in the market, with $2.5 billion in sales recorded in the first half of 2021. The extensive team of researchers at Guardian believes that now is the perfect time to enter the NFT space, as many celebrities and influencers introduce exciting new projects. Arun Pandey, MD & Chairman of Rhiti Group stated that the biggest motivation behind this venture is to empower artists, celebs & athletes globally and at the same time help the diehard fans to get their hands over the purest form of the content.

Guardian Link is a unique project and it has three core aspects that are critical to making NFTs mainstream. These three core foundations are its No-Code NFT Launchpad & Marketplace, Anti.Rip technology, and a solution called Wallet Cipher.

No-Code NFT launchpad & Marketplace Creation

The No-code NFT launchpad allows creators to mint and sell their NFTs within three minutes via their own curated launchpads. BeyondLife.Club would be the first to accelerate this. At Guardian Link, royalties remain intact even with cross-blockchain and cross-marketplaces. Guardian Link also allows NFT marketplace creation, where NFTs can be flexibly traded. It is considered to be similar to OpenSea or Rarible.

Anti.Rip Technology

Anti-Rip AI SPYDER Technology allows NFTs to be monitored across the web for duplicates, Rip-offs, and copycats that can damage the authenticity and impact the auction. The Anti.Rip AI technology is trained to extract the DNAs of NFTs from their respective decentralized file systems, including Pixel, Quantization, Geometric, Fourier transform, Filtering, and Segmentation. Guardian Link keeps a record of all NFTs, and shares information in the unlikely event of any duplications discovered with their constant surveillance. It also verifies NFTs to be authentic, offered to the buyers.

Wallet Cipher

Guardian Link’s wallet cipher observes the creator’s and collector’s wallet addresses to assure no manipulation in the price of the NFTs. Detailed real-time tracking also happens across blockchains to arrive at a trust score to be defined for their wallets. This ensures the legitimacy of the entire NFT commerce ecosystem.

Founders & Team

Leading from the front, Keyur Patel, the Co-Founder and Chairman of Guardian Link, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO helming the project to democratize NFT commerce with astounding technology partnerships and insight into future trends. Arjun Reddy (Co-Founder & CTO), the mastermind behind many blockchain products and has this intuitive vision to bring dlt in real-world use cases, Kamesh Elangovan (Co-Founder & COO), a crypto expert who executed 50+ token launches. This blockchain-driven entity aims at protecting the NFTs using their Anti-Rip AI Engine and also to ensure royalties for creators across various marketplaces and blockchains.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO of Guardian Link stated that:

“Our entire team is happy to see our research efforts culminate to create this moment. NFTs are going to govern every aspect of Fintech very soon and Guardian Link will serve the NFT ecosystem from every angle”

Guardian Link is a face of intensive work methodologies, technological experts on the table, and a team of 350 crypto avengers that has developed since 2016. Their research and development belong to the arena of blockchain technology and its business on a global scale. Guardian Link’s base in blockchain technology is here to analyze and rectify the current and future issues under NFT and crypto space. The entity provides key solutions for the stakeholders and supports the journey through, to be more aware and technically equipped.

