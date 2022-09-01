The atmosphere of the cryptocurrency market is picking up and people are becoming increasingly positive as crypto projects are starting to recover. New projects are picking up speed and things are looking up for older cryptocurrencies. Now is the time for crypto enthusiasts to buy into promising projects and plan for their future.

In light of the past crypto dips, there are a few factors to consider when picking cryptocurrencies to buy into. One such factor is the overall condition of financial markets.

The current bear rally and the Ukraine-Russia war have made the market more susceptible to changes than it was before. Buyers need to be more careful when picking cryptocurrencies to put their money into.

This is where Big Eyes Coin (BIG) comes in. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is entering the crypto industry with the plan of making Decentralized Finance (DeFi) more accessible to members of the crypto industry.

Other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) (BTC) and Solana (SOL) have also greatly contributed to crypto markets and are gearing up to grow when the current bear market regroups. Keep reading to find out more about these cryptocurrencies and how you can make them work for you.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Decentralization is a major part of cryptocurrency and it is the process of transferring administrative control from a central body (usually one individual or a group of users) to a general distributive network.

Decentralization enables the removal of control from one body and increases autonomy for the cryptocurrency, making it possible for the general public to gain access to the crypto and its services.

Decentralization ensures that there is unity, freedom, and independence for users or owners of a cryptocurrency – a quality that is hardly present in real-life financial ecosystems or environments.

Hence, the current crypto dip is an opportunity for both old and new cryptocurrency market members to search for viable decentralized projects to buy into as decentralization is proving to be the innovation of the future.

What does Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have to offer?

Many decentralized ecosystems provide security, transparency, and interactive spaces where members can be part of a community. Several innovations and ideas have been introduced into the crypto space through decentralized crypto communities and NFTs have been dominating that area for a while.

Within a few years, NFTs have managed to become fully integrated into the framework of crypto communities. The popularity, demand, and need for NFTs have increased exponentially, creating a need for a more seamless means of integration. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to make the decentralization process and adoption of decentralized services easier.

Meme coins generally have the disadvantage of being viewed as too unpredictable to buy into or rely on for the long term. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to change that stereotype. It is a community-driven crypto project whose main goal is to facilitate the movement of wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has plans on the line to contribute to the DeFi space by using the current popularity of NFTs to facilitate its blockchain system.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is based on a cute big-eye meme cat adopted by NASA scientists and it aims to grow in both stability and value for a long time. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) system has a playful, childlike aesthetic that makes it appealing for users to interact with.

The cute and fun aesthetic of the cat comes with an interesting backstory. The idea for the cat was originally born in Washington DC and adopted by NASA rocket scientists to learn about the nitty-gritty of space engineering from age three before it was involved in an accident that made it to be left alone for three years. It eventually gained popularity for its cuteness while it was in Japan.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cat was finally accepted and utilized in saving the world’s oceans. The whole story of the cat token is epic and exciting, showing both the entertainment part of the token, but also its extensive contribution to humanity and climate change issues, foremost amongst them being its goal to help the earth by saving the world’s oceans. The eradication of the world’s oceans is an issue that many scientists have been trying to address for a long time.

Why Should You Buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

There are many advantages to being a part of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem.

One of the main advantages of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem is its community. Most decentralized finance tokens have their communities but one of the things that makes the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community stand out is the playful, free nature of the community. The community’s approach is new and refreshing, even for established members of crypto spaces, and it offers full autonomy to its users, allowing them to have up to 90% ownership when the token eventually launches. This fosters a stronger sense of community and belonging amongst its members.

Another big advantage of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem is that the token is tax-free. Many other altcoins are unable to boast of this quality. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) does not accept tax or fees when it is processing financial transactions, saving users of the platform from paying additional fees while buying and selling.

Charity: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is very dedicated to preserving the state of the world and improving it. The platform stores 5% of its tokens in a charity wallet that it will use to give donations and fix the world’s oceans.

Lucrative Contests: Members of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community gain rewards when they participate in competitions and contests to promote the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) on many social media platforms.

DeFi: Even though Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is very popular in the crypto space, it is still quite young, and not many people have access to it. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to revolutionize the world’s perception of DeFi and make it easier for people the learn the ropes of interacting with DeFi spaces.

Fun: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an interactive, cute, and fun aesthetic that makes it very appealing. Its positive atmosphere and cute cat mascot help to create an inviting environment. The cute cat comes armed with a backstory, catchphrases, and a personality that is fun to interact with.

It’s easy to get tired of overly serious cryptocurrencies, so if you’re looking for something with a bit of a fun factor, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the coin for you.

Solana (SOL)

Solana’s (SOL) introduction into the DeFi space in 2020 turned a lot of heads and fostered innovation that was previously thought impossible. Rather than solely using the now saturated proof-of-stake mechanism to create a scalable blockchain network, Solana (SOL) employs a previously unused proof-of-history mechanism.

Solana (SOL) enables developers to create scalable decentralized applications by using two stake validation systems — both the proof-of-history mechanism and an underlying proof-of-stake consensus. This way, transactions done on the platform are extremely fast.

As of now, Solana (SOL) is one of the fastest blockchain platforms in the world and generates almost a billion dollars in daily trading volumes. Even though it’s been hit by the current crypto dip, Solana (SOL) shows a lot of potential to hit its peak value when the bear market is over.

Bitcoin (BTC)

There is little to be said about Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin (BTC) has gone from a fairly unknown innovation to the world’s most recognizable and valuable cryptocurrency token. Bitcoin (BTC) was the first decentralized token and it paved the way for more alternative coins or ‘altcoins’ to follow in its footsteps. Today, Bitcoin (BTC) is available on all major exchange platforms.

Bitcoin (BTC) runs the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. There are more than 18 million Bitcoin (BTC) tokens available in circulation, right now. The total Maximum supply is capped at 21 million. Regardless of this impressive number, Bitcoin (BTC) is seen and regarded as a store of value, sort of like gold.

Right now, with the surge in DeFi and the growing market share of cryptocurrency in the global economy, Bitcoin (BTC) is often seen as the token of choice for DeFi purchases. Bitcoin (BTC) can be bought, traded, or sold and is very accepted as a legal tender by many organizations. There is a projection for this to be a lot more as time progresses and DeFi gains more traction.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a great token to add to your portfolio. There is no denying the amount of success that this token possesses, as Bitcoin (BTC) stands heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.