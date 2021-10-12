AscendEX is excited to announce the Hodooi token (HOD) listing under the trading pair HOD/USDT on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the HOD team will launch several limited-time promotional events, taking place between 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 12 and 1:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 19, 2021, offering users a chance to share 30,000 USDT worth of HOD pooled rewards!

HoDooi is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can efficiently create, buy, sell, and resell digital content NFTs. A creator just needs to upload their digital content, select a blockchain network, and choose the settings of the NFT, to mint the NFT and create the auction listing.

Founded in 2021, HoDooi.com has been carefully designed and engineered to allow its users to create, buy, and sell NFTs in a decentralized, permissionless environment utilizing the Binance Smart Chain. The HoDooi platform is not limited to a single blockchain. Their aim is to create a multi-chain platform that will incorporate the Ethereum blockchain and other NFT blockchains as the platform grows. Cross-chain compatibility will be an important differentiator for Hodooi in the NFT space.

Their network is supported by the HOD token, the native cryptocurrency of the platform. HOD can be used for payments, participation in the platform’s tiered membership program, access to exclusive NFTs and decentralized governance of the protocol.

In the near future, HoDooi plans to partner with businesses to form a path towards creating NFTs that represent physical items of value with an existing ecosystem around them, for example, collectable art works or real estate. Tokenizing physical objects gives users more options to diversify their portfolio, and owners more potential liquidity when they need it.

HoDooi takes a user-first approach to platform development. Users will be able to provide their input on how the platform develops from a product design perspective.

Hodooi was founded by a team of individuals with experience across blockchain, business development, and e-commerce. HoDooi’s mission is to push forward the mass adoption of blockchain technology and NFTs with their product offering.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Hodooi

