Press releases Holdefi Public Sale Begins, Whitelisting is now open!

We are proud to announce that we are starting the public sales phase after the successful raise to private sale, and we are very excited about it. Holdefi successfully raised $5,390,000. As we have already stated, 2 million HLD tokens will be sold in public sale for $ 0.625.

“One very important thing to note is that the whitelisting starts from today to March 30, The public sale will be from March 31 to April 1 for $0.625, and finally the token will be listed on April 2 for $ 1 in UniSwap and PancakeSwap exchanges.”

How to participate in Holdefi public sale?

Getting Whitelisted

To whitelist for the Holdefi public sale, please complete the following:

Join the Holdefi Telegram community and announcement channel: Holdefi Telegram Group Holdefi Telegram Channel

Follow Holdefi on Twitter: Holdefi Twitter

Tweet about Holdefi with, #Holdefi, $HLD, @Holdefi and tag 2 friends Complete KYC via Blockpass Complete the entry form

Consider being whitelisted does not guarantee that you will receive tokens or public sale allocation. The winners will be announced on March 30.

Token Sales Data

Token Release Schedule