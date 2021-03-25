Holdefi Public Sale Begins, Whitelisting is now open!
We are proud to announce that we are starting the public sales phase after the successful raise to private sale, and we are very excited about it. Holdefi successfully raised $5,390,000. As we have already stated, 2 million HLD tokens will be sold in public sale for $ 0.625.
“One very important thing to note is that the whitelisting starts from today to March 30, The public sale will be from March 31 to April 1 for $0.625, and finally the token will be listed on April 2 for $ 1 in UniSwap and PancakeSwap exchanges.”
How to participate in Holdefi public sale?
Getting Whitelisted
To whitelist for the Holdefi public sale, please complete the following:
Consider being whitelisted does not guarantee that you will receive tokens or public sale allocation. The winners will be announced on March 30.
Token Sales Data
Token Release Schedule
Who can and can not participate?
The public sale is not and will not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to any person who is a resident, organized, or located in any country or territory subject to OFAC comprehensive sanctions programs from time to time, including:
American Samoa, Belarus, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Guam, Iran, Iraq, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, United States.
HLD token Overview & Use Cases
The use cases intended for HLD include but are not limited to: Protocol governance, Burning, Liquidity mining, staking, Revenue sharing. Please consider one primary goal in our mind is to achieve decentralization governance. When Holdefi is fully decentralized; governance decides to burning, revenue sharing, liquidity mining, or other usages by voting on the proposals submitted. Further details regarding each of these use cases can be found below.
- Protocol Governance: The HLD token can be used to govern various components of Holdefi’s platform, including the futures protocol, exchange parameters, and protocol upgrades via a DAO structure. Governance decides to burning, revenue sharing, liquidity mining, or other usages by voting on the proposals submitted.
- Burning: The portion of the Holdefi income will undergo a buy-back-and-burn event to accrue value for HLD.
- Liquidity Mining: Governance can plan to distribute a specified number of HLD tokens daily weighted by each network participant’s liquidity. In fact, Liquidity mining in the world of DeFi refers to the process of depositing or lending designated token assets with a mining mechanism to provide liquidity for the product’s fund pool and thus obtain an income. This mechanism will increase the number of users and interacts with the platform.
- Cold Staking: Cold staking is particularly useful for large stakeholders who want to ensure maximum protection of their funds while supporting the network and get rewards for it. This method removes the tokens from circulation and event to accrue value for HLD.
- Revenue Sharing: The Holdefi income will distribute between HLD holders or assign for referral programs or ecosystem growth.
Become part of Holdefi revolution
At Holdefi, we are looking for big goals whose first step was selling HLD tokens. The Holdefi platform is a decentralized lending system that aims to revolutionize the lending world.
So whatever role you play in the Holdefi, Be with us to build something great together.
