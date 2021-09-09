Under the guidance of Chairman Mr. Peter Najarian, Homeros has recently welcomed new C-Level executives on board, all of whom are experts in the crypto space, especially within their specific niche. Newly-appointed CEO Alex Richards for instance is a seasoned blockchain professional proficient in project management, acceleration, and global marketing with extensive experience in the field.

Through CEO Richards’ leadership, Homeros hopes to reach new heights in its goal to encourage large-scale adoption and enhancement of the blockchain ecosystem. Richards plans to push Homeros forward with possibilities in decentralized finance and facilitate the enhancement of its blockchain ecosystem.

Revolutionizing the Blockchain Space With Innovative DeFi Solutions

Homeros presents blockchain-based solutions benefitting the DApp developing community through resolving issues plaguing the crypto ecosystem ever since its advent. It brings enhanced security, massive scalability, widespread interoperability, and complete authenticity to benefit the crypto community. Keeping both users and developers at the center of its product offerings, it aims to benefit the decentralized asset and application space with secure and accessible monetization opportunities for all stakeholders.

Featuring an improved version of a third-generation mainnet, Homeros is well-equipped to handle as many as 300,000 transactions-per-second (TPS) using top-notch block generation systems. It employs the Dual Delegated Proof of Stake consensus protocol (DDPoS), which eliminates all hurdles faced by earlier generation blockchain ecosystems, such as conflict of interests as well as the time taken to reach consensus.

Channeling the power of seamless and optimized DeFi infrastructure, Homeros will enable multiple DeFi opportunities. Along with this, its utility coin, HMR, will be used for services deployed on the Homeros mainnet such as DApp crowdfunding, In-DApp purchases, and yield rewards.

Talking about its product offerings, let’s look at some of Homeros’ most integral features:

Homeros DApp Marketplace

The Homeros Marketplace offers a scalable and secure platform where players can choose from the variety of its DApps. Players can access free-to-use DApps available on Homeros, or they can purchase Premium DApps that are critically acclaimed by the community.

All DApps are expected to be reviewed and rated by the Homeros team and the HMR community. Further, users have the option to enjoy DApps free-of-cost, or purchase DApps, as per their preference.

Premium DApps can also be developed in partnership between DApp developers and supporters. Relating specifically to premium DApps, developers who already have established a reputation can decide on whether to make their Dapps free or premium. As the users may be fewer in these Premium DApps because it requires payment, the community can expect in-DApp functionalities to be better than the Free DApps.

Users can interact with each other within the decentralized applications. For instance, within Game DApps, they can earn experience, loot items, and trade with other players in-game. Within Business DApps, users can enjoy improvements in business analytics, business intelligence, etc. Through LifeStyle DApps, users can enjoy various LifeStyle-related conveniences.

DApp Expandability

Homeros brings an exciting opportunity for developers. They can now create their own expandable ecosystems using Homeros APIs, within the platform itself! This creates newer gaps to fill with creators’ creativity by giving them a space to create their own environment that users can interact with. This is also made possible by Homeros’ exceedingly fast and scalable protocol, such that it can handle over 300,000 transactions per second.

With this, users interacting with DApps on Homeros gain a richer, all-around experience that is not just limited to the functionality of the DApp, but rather provides context and enhancement.

DeFi

Homeros is also exploring new features in DeFi. DeFi, a shortened term for Decentralized Finance, has been one of the hot topics in the crypto world since last year and has the potential to grow even more. Homeros will enable various DeFi growth with the HMR community which will expand into a synergy effect with related DApps in the future. With this, HMR holders may consider various DeFi products, and prominent DApp projects can make use of the liquidity amassed within the HMR community. DeFi will bring a whole new dimension to the HMR ecosystem.

Bringing a Range of Opportunities to Monetize its Ecosystem

DApp Advertisers can choose various decentralized applications to partner with. They can display their products through native ads within particular DApps or partner with Homeros itself when the platform creates an advertising network in the future. Advertisers can reach a wide range of users through the Homeros platform.

DApp-related businesses can also utilize the decentralized community of Homeros to look for freelance DApp developers or budding DApp creators to partner with. They can negotiate about how a particular DApp concept can provide them mutual benefits. Moreover, they can become partner sponsors of events held exclusively within the Dapps.