Bitcoin has become too big to be ignored anymore. And hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion does not want her fanbase, known as Hotties, to get left behind. Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her moniker Hot Girl Meg. The hip-hop star is famous for coming up with the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” Something that has turned into a sort of a motto for young women wanting to have fun during the summer. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is educating her fanbase of mostly young women on the new ‘hot girl’ on the block; Bitcoin.

Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Cash App to create an informative video on bitcoin. The video talked about topics ranging from what bitcoin is, its volatility, the blockchain, and how to buy BTC on Cash App. The two-minute-long video featured clear and easy-to-understand language. Curated so that even those unfamiliar with bitcoin could understand what was being said.

Reasons Behind The Video

The partnership between Megan Thee Stallion and Cash App has seen the star release two videos now. The first video which was titled “Investing For Hotties” featured the start explaining investing to her fanbase. A video that focused on the stock market was released about a month before the second video was released.

The video first starts out with the star calling bitcoin a new kind of money. Then explaining that the bitcoin in users’ wallets could not be controlled by anyone. Likening bitcoin to an untamable wild stallion.

“While the cash in your wallet is issued and regulated by governments, bitcoin is a cryptocurrency. Like a wild stallion, it can’t be controlled by anyone. That means that no one person or organization is to decide how much of it is used, how much of it is in circulation, or what it’s worth.”

Megan Thee Stallion then went on to explain why bitcoin is so valuable. She touched on scarcity and security. Explaining that the blockchain worked to make the cryptocurrency secure.

Reaching Millions With Bitcoin

Megan Thee Stallion has an Instagram following of 24.2 million. With 8.8 million followers on Facebook. And 6.4 million followers on Twitter. Combined, this gives the star a reach of almost 40 million followers. And a good percentage of these followers would not have heard about bitcoin. Or if they have, they still do not understand it. And that is the reason for making the video.

BTC total market cap stabilizing around $870 billion | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

This is not the first time the star has drawn awareness to bitcoin. Last year, teaming up with Cash App, Megan Thee Stallion gave $1 million in BTC to fans. And then following the release for her single “Thot Sh*t,” they collaborated again to give out another $1 million in BTC on Cash App.

This looks like a strategic play on the part of Cash App to break into an even younger market. And who better to do it than a hip-hop star who is idolized by millions of adoring fans all over the world?

