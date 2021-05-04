Whether a crypto investor, community member, DeFi user, or just an enthusiast, everyone seeking to keep track of the crypto space and its constant development needs an information source. Sometimes, finding one or keeping track of every news website can be time-consuming and burdensome. Coin News is an all-in-one mobile app designed to provide an always-on solution.

Created as a news aggregator app, Coin News is the one-stop mobile platform for every major crypto news source, developing stories, shaping crypto revelations while they unfold, big announcements, and much more.

Coin News is available to be downloaded on the Google Store and App Store. Users can have access to different crypto news sources such as Cointelegraph, Ambcrypto, Coindesk, Decrypto, Coingape, Cryptopotato, CryptoSlate, Modern Consensus.

Recurrent readers of Bitcoinist and its sister page NewsBTC will also recognize it within Coin News. These major crypto news sources will be accompanied by others from traditional media such as Forbes, FXempire, Business Insider, and more. Their list of news sources receives constant updates.

What Makes Coin News A Unique Platform?

Coin News’ platform gives power to the user. They can select their favorite sources and include them in a customized news feed. The articles are available in different languages and can be accessed without an internet connection.

In addition, users can instantly search for specific topics, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, the latest on Altcoins, or DeFi, a sector in being first and having new information has proven to always yield the highest profits. Their analytics section will make it easy for everyone to keep up with new data and analysis on their favorite coins.

They also have the most relevant trends in the crypto space such as NFT, regulations, mining, and more. This news can be shared with friends or bookmark a story for later or receive the news with push notifications. Thus, traders, journalists, and other types of users can always keep up with the most important events. Crypto moves at the speed of light, but Coin News provides a solution to track it.