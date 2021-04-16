Bitcoin is suddenly all over mainstream media, whetting the appetite of risk-taking investors interested in entering positions in cryptocurrencies. However, what they don’t understand is all the benefits that this emerging asset class and the underlying blockchain technology have to offer.

Negative perceptions about cryptocurrency’s use for crime continue to get in the way of widespread acceptance. And even if that barrier is broken, learning about the technology and even using it can be challenging or confusing at first.

However, Euler.Tools, the world’s first real-time block explorer platform that intends to disrupt the crypto trading industry using interconnected data, could finally make learning crypto and blockchain easy. Here’s how Euler.Tools is helping traders see and understand blockchain technology and market events all from one single platform.

The Early Mathematical Origins Behind Euler.Tools

The story of how Euler.Tools first began was a struggle. Founder Jorge de los Santos got into crypto trading after finding success in other markets, only to get totally liquidated. His fascination with where the money went from there fueled his passion for learning more about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

The more he searched for concrete sources of information, Santos realized that the industry still faced many challenges. As Santos first began his ambitious project, developers were unfamiliar with blockchain, and there were still many misconceptions about the technology itself.

Santos was inspired by mathematician Leonhard Euler, who created graph theory and solved The Seven Bridges of Königsberg problem. Euler.Tools applies an old methodology to modern-day problems to find the most efficient bridges into blockchain understanding and adoption.

The Right Tools To Build The Future Of Blockchain Solutions

Crypto traders are armed to the teeth with various tools and data sources, including TradingView, DexTools, BitQuery, and much more. But to access all this information, either the trader needs to invest in dozens of monitors or needsa to visit website after website after website to get all the info they need.

Education is even more challenging with regard to bringing new users into the space. In addition, what exists today is difficult to understand clearly.

Euler.Tools is revolutionizing blockchain data and education with an all-in-one solution, bringing together crucial data feeds to make widespread crypto adoption a reality. Convenience is a significant barrier in cryptocurrencies today. By including everything from tax prep to data visualization tools for fundamental and technical analysis, the technology will finally be accessible enough to grow.

How Euler.Tools Revolutionizes Traditional Oracle Solutions

Euler.Tools is an oracle that checks every single contract, operation, blockchain, and more, aggregating all information into its innovative data bridge blockchain architecture. The protocol even taps into other Oracle feeds, making it what is dubbed as a “MetaOracle.”

The process itself is fully automated, avoiding delays due to manual intervention and preventing bayesian distortion. The information is also highly detailed. For example, most feeds only consider pricing, while Euler.Tools looks at liquidity, profitability, gas costs, and other vital data critical to decision making.

The fully transparent, real-time blockchain explorer can filter data by contract, exchange, base currency, trading pair, and more. You as the user can check volumes, addresses, wallets, minting rates, token burn rates, and just about anything that you could possibly imagine.

Wallets can be directly connected to the platform for further data enrichment, putting you in tune even more with your trading portfolio than ever before. From there, you can create set up alerts, monitor token progress, and get notified when new tokens are created, and so much more.

Learn More About Bridging The Gap To Adoption With Euler.Tools

Euler.Tools also integrates the deflationary EULER token for holders to participate in liquidity mining and receive exclusive incentives and benefits. A buyback mechanism supports long-term growth in the value of the token by reducing the overall circulating supply.

Holding EULER tokens gives users access to basic platform functionality. Simultaneously, various subscription tiers are available for those interested in taking advantage of key platform features, such as the DEX Block Explorer, Big Data Query, Portfolio Protection, and the Aggregated Data Trading Interface.

Using all of the tools Euler has to offer, novices can become pros in no time at all, while experts now have a one-stop-shop source for all their data needs. To learn more about how Euler.Tools can solve the crypto version of The Seven Bridges of Königsberg problem and bridge the gap to blockchain education and adoption once and for all, visit their official website.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.