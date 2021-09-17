Who would have thought it was possible to game one’s way to a retirement plan? Of course, throngs of pro gamers are making big bucks winning tournaments and signing corporate sponsorships, but for the rest of us mere mortals, gaming is an activity that takes money out of our bank accounts, not the reverse.

An edge computing project called StrongNode.io is flipping the gaming paradigm on its head for the benefit of seasoned gamers (meaning gamers over the age of 40) with a gaming platform called Original Gamers Life. OGLife is designed to be a gaming platform with a social impact by combining decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain technology, and cryptography in a way that promotes financial stability, mental health, and overall wellbeing for seasoned gamers.

How the Technology Behind StrongNode Improves Networks

For StrongNode, nodes will be used to process big data in a way that will be cheaper, faster, and more flexible than current market solutions in the traditional tech industry. This is a major competitive advantage to help bridge to traditional industries. To realize the vast potential at stake, it is important to understand how these networks operate.

In short, nearly any device can act as a node and this means that millions of devices can be tapped around the world in order to serve this purpose. Most devices are not running anywhere close to their full GPU, CPU, or storage capacity, and so the unused computing power on these devices can be tapped for the purpose of setting up a robust network of nodes.

Houses are filling up with devices that can be harnessed to increase the power of the network in their locality. Smartphones, laptops, and even smart TVs can share their unused power in order to facilitate faster transaction throughput on some of the world’s most used blockchains like BSC, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano.

For StrongNode, any party that wishes to tap into the network power StrongNode delivers through its bundle of edge computing devices can purchase this power cheaply using StrongNode’s $SNE token. On the other side of the equation, users who supply computing power can receive $SNE for their participation.

How StrongNode and OGLife Can Support Healthy Retirements

Gaming provides many physical, mental, and social benefits for gamers as they grow older. Gaming can help increase hand-eye coordination, reduce stress, and unite generations who would otherwise find themselves in separate social circles.

OGLife seeks to bring the positive effects of gaming to the 40+ crowd and veterans who could also benefit from the financial gains gaming can provide these days. Playing video games through StrongNode technology on the OGLife platform can earn users loyalty points that are redeemable for game enhancements, streaming services, and even crypto and cash.

The play-to-earn (P2E) model of gaming has become one of the most popular crypto use cases over the last year. Blockchain games make P2E possible by combining DeFi and NFTs with serious gameplay, and gamers earn serious crypto rewards for their gaming—the more gamers game, the more gamers earn.

StrongNode is working to power the blockchain that makes these kinds of games possible through their revolutionary edge computing solutions for operating nodes in distributed networks. In addition, they’re uniting communities and lending a hand to senior gamers so they can join in on the lucrative fun.

The momentum of StrongNode’s infrastructure-as-service success will hopefully propel seasoned gamers and veterans towards a higher quality of life through OGLife. In essence, while StrongNode is connecting networks of devices, this startup is also in the business of connecting people and thriving-as-service.

The combination of the gaming and social aspects in a project like OGLife should help accelerate the adoption of StrongNode’s services. As the StrongNode.io ecosystem continues to grow, the $SNE token, which will be necessary to access pre-launch OGLife tokens, will surely become a well sought-after crypto asset.