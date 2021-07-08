If you love Texas Hold’em, try your luck to win more HUNNY from HunnyPoker.

HunnyPoker is the first online peer-to-peer poker game integrated with a BSC yield aggregator to create an immersive online poker experience for all users. PancakeHunny aims to create more utility via gamification and with all transactions and settlements done on smart contracts, it removes the “trust issue” where third-party agents are involved on traditional online poker platforms, thus giving users the confidence to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Games as such will help further build a stronger community and the unique profit-sharing model, it gives users a sense of ownership, reaping benefits as PancakeHunny grows. HUNNY can be used for yield farming, HunnyLottery, purchasing HunnyBunnies NFT, HunnyPoker, and many more upcoming games. Earn as you stake, win as you play.

HunnyPoker: The First Peer-to-Peer Poker in the DeFi Space

Leveraging blockchain technology and P2P networking, PancakeHunny provides an engaging, fun, and safe environment to play poker online. Their goal is to provide a seamless user experience and great entertainment with mass adoption globally.

With accelerating growth in the DeFi space, PancakeHunny has noticed little or no utility for many DeFi tokens, limiting the growth of such platforms and their token value. Creating exciting games allow users to unwind while they reap profits as they stake, it also acts as further burning mechanisms as well as creating more channels of revenue for the dev team, ensuring overall sustainability.

Currency for HunnyPoker

pHUNNY is the in-game currency for HunnyPoker. All games will be played using pHUNNY as the main currency.

1 HUNNY = 1 pHUNNY

Users will need to create a profile to start playing the game. Users can seamlessly top up their account with HUNNY to get pHUNNY tokens to start. Creating the profile allows the system to recognize each unique user and tag a referral code, allowing each user to refer more friends to have a game of poker and earn more HUNNY from HunnyJar!

Commission (Rake) for Games

There will be a 5% rake taken from every game. The rake is divided into 3 portions:

2% to HunnyJar

2% to Dev Team

1% to Burn

Earn More HUNNY by Playing With Your Friends

Connect your wallet to HunnyPoker, a random username will be assigned to you which you may change thereafter. PancakeHunny system will create a referral code so that users can refer their friends to play. You can also set up a private VIP room in HunnyPoker to have a round of poker with only invited friends!

Based on the number of friends that the user has introduced to play HunnyPoker together, he/she stands a chance to earn additional rewards from HunnyJar. For the poker games, as mentioned earlier, there is a total of 5% rake collected from each game, of the 5%, 2% goes into the HunnyJar (including a portion of the HunnyLottery earnings and other games in the future). There are 2 ranks that users can strive to achieve for more rewards: HunnyBee and BumbleBee.

To be promoted to be HunnyBee, users will need to refer 20 users to join HunnyPoker. 60% of the HunnyJar will be distributed amongst HunnyBees.

To be promoted to be BumbleBee, users will need to refer 200 users to join HunnyPoker, 40% of the HunnyJar earned will be distributed amongst BumbleBees.

*Please do note that the above criteria for promotion to HunnyBee/BumbleBee may change.

Example: A game of poker has ended with a total pot of 10,000 HUNNY

(1 HUNNY: 1 pHUNNY), the rake of 2% = 200 HUNNY goes into HunnyJar.

If there are 10 HunnyBees and 3 BumbleBees; each HunnyBee will earn 12 HUNNY and each BumbleBee will earn 26.67 HUNNY.

The above scenario is for 1 single game which probably lasted for less than 5 minutes. How many games do you think there will be in a day? A week? You do the math.

FAQs

Why do I not get 100% of my winnings?

There will be a 5% commission taken from the winning pot for every round. Hence, you get 95% of the pot.

What is pHUNNY? Why can’t I play with BNB or other currency?

pHUNNY which is of the same value as HUNNY, is the only currency used for Hunny Poker. It is because the Dev Team can only burn HUNNY.

The tokens are burned manually after every draw, or is it automatic?

The tokens are burned automatically once a day at 2 PM (UTC) after tabulation from all games played on that day.

What’s the max HUNNY I can play for each game?

There is no maximum amount of HUNNY you can put in the game, but you won’t be able to add more funds to the table in the middle of the game.

For more guide on HunnyPoker, please refer to https://docs.pancakehunny.finance/products/hunny-poker

Final Thought

HunnyPoker is the next go-to place for poker lovers as PancakeHunny has a user-friendly interface, no verification needed, cheaper transactions, near-instant fund transfers, and many more await you to find out.

Let’s stake, earn and play! Just watch how PancakeHunny changes the gambling industry on blockchain and moves beyond imagination.

About PancakeHunny

🍯 PancakeHunny aims to be the most engaging and fun DeFi destination built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). PancakeHunny is developing a brand new and unprecedented gamified farming playground ♠️♥️♣️♦️🎰🎲 where every user can enjoy high yields and exciting games at the same time.

