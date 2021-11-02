Idowall, a launchpad where multiple pre-sales are listed after crucial vetting. In a bid to scale the project, the team behind Idowall is pleased to announce the launching of its seed-sale to investors. The seed-sale is an opportunity for early birds to purchase $WALL before its listing on major exchanges at a higher price.

Idowall Token

Idowall has a native token built on the Cardano blockchain. The token is used to power the Idowall protocol and it comes with the symbol “$WALL.” To access the announced pre-sale listing, investors will need the $WALL token to access the pre-sale. Tokens will be rewarded in two ways.

First, they can stake their token to earn more $WALL or farm ADA to earn passive income. Secondly, when $WALL has been listed on major exchanges, early bird investors will make money due to price appreciation. Additionally, token holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of a new Cardano IDO project.

Idowall Features

Idowall is different from other launchpads on the Cardano blockchain due to the following reasons:

View Token Presales From Different Launchpads

One of the numerous benefits of investing in the Idowall project is that you will be able to view token Presales from multiple launchpads. All pre-sales listed on the Idowall launchpad have been vetted; meaning, you won’t be misled into investing in a scam project.

View Crucial Information About Each Pre-sales

Aside from getting a chance to view multiple Pre-sales on the Idowall launchpad, you will also be able to view important information about each project, including the project’s total supply, KYC, Team DOX status, and Token Policy ID.

Opportunity To Earn Passive Income

Idowall launchpad gives you the opportunity to earn extra passive income just by holding the $WALL token. You can farm ADA or stake your $WALL to earn more passive Income. What’s more? Holding $WALL gives you the leverage to break the barriers and also access Idowall Pro.

IDOWALL Team

Idowall parades a team of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts with vast years of experience in the Fintech industry. The team has all it takes to deliver on the project’s mission, vision, and also create a safer investment hub for everyone. The team‘s intention is to purge the pre-sale ecosystem from scam or fake projects.

About Idowall

Idowall is a Cardano-based project that lets crypto investors discover pre-sales from multiple launchpads in a single page. In other words, Idowall has the metrics to help you find the next Cardano gem token. You can view native Cardano token pre-sales and also compare tools, all in a single interface.

Ever since developers can mint new tokens on the Cardano blockchain, bad actors have vowed to scam unsuspecting investors of their hard-earned money by way of minting fake tokens to raise money. But with Idowall, investors can easily do their research, which will reduce their involvement in risky projects. Idowall lets investors view pre-sales like Kick.io and Cardstarter. Idowall’s platform AI algorithm automatically detects new pre-sales created on the Cardano blockchain.

$WALL Token Seed Sale:

The seed sale begins on November 1st, 2021.

Ticker: WALL

Blockchain: Cardano (ADA)

Token Sale Price: 1 ADA = 20 WALL

Minimum Buy: 100 ADA

Maximum Buy: 10000 ADA

Total Tokens: 10,000,000 WALL

Available for Token Seed Sale: 2,000,000 (20% WALL)

The Seed Sale Round Closes when the hard cap of 10 million WALL is filled

In order to join the seed sales:

1: Purchase ADA from an exchange (Binance, Coinbase, Kraken etc).

2: Send the purchased ADA to your Cardano supported wallets. (Cardano Wallets includes: Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite or Nami Wallet).

3: Then, send purchased ADA from Cardano supported wallets (Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite or Nami Wallet) to the Public seed-sale address provided on IDOWALL Sales Portal.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: (Do not Send Your ADA directly from an exchange to our presale address. Ensure to send from a Cardano Supported Wallet (Cardano Wallets includes: Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite or Nami Wallet).

NOTE: $WALL token will be distributed immediately after your payment confirmation

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Idowallproject

Telegram: https://t.me/idowall

Medium: https://idowall.medium.com/

Media Details