AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the iMe token (LIME) under the pair USDT/LIME on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. UTC.

iMe is an innovative, Telegram-based messaging platform with extended functionality and DeFi capabilities. iMe is the only project to introduce DeFi functionality on a messaging platform. The first of its kind, iMe has a fully integrated, noncustodial, built-in crypto wallet. The project combines the security of crypto wallets and the utility of encrypted messaging applications.

iMe has integrated Artificial Intelligence, “Topics,” an alternative to Telegram folders, built-in Google Translations, a functional Cloud with Albums, and many other unique developments on its platform.

Similar to the functions offered by Telegram, iMe users can send messages, photos, videos, and any file type (doc, zip, mp3, etc.) while creating groups or channels to broadcast to their audience. Users can record contacts on their phones and find people by their names. A hybrid of email and SMS, iMe can handle personal and business messaging needs with the added support of end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls.

LIME, the protocol’s native token, allows holders to make in-app payments and access premium features. LIME token holders can vote on protocol initiatives (Governance) and participate in yield farming, staking, and partner bonuses.

The Lime token aims to be used worldwide as a crypto asset with convenience and accessibility for those users with little or no experience with crypto assets. The token advances DeFi capabilities on the iMe platform, being the first crypto asset deeply integrated into the Telegram client structure. iMe’s messenger user environment provides exciting new features for better use and broader adoption of the platform.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About iMe

