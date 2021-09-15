During this festive period in India, cryptocurrency exchanges will entice users to transact bitcoin rather than gold. This is a sequel to the commencement of this year’s Hindu celebration, the Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced a few days ago.

Indian-based crypto exchanges have commenced active measures in attracting more users and investors. The plan is to attract retail traders by deploying proactive marketing blitz/campaigns, product launches, and giving out cryptocurrencies.

Unocoin’s CEO On Indian Market During Festivals

The CEO and Co-Founder of Unocoin exchange, Sathvik Vishwanath, explained that the Indian market is about saving up, spending, and investing.

And, if approached correctly, both gift vouchers and bitcoin (BTC) can become mouth-watering considerations for crypto traders. Given that more brand awareness is anticipated throughout the industry. He also stated that Unocoin is also making active preparations operationally and technically for the season.

Additionally, Unocoin had reserved a coupon code of Rs 200 for giveaways during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The protocol has partnered with various e-commerce brands. The aim is to allow users to redeem the vouchers bought via bitcoin payment.

Vishatak has also announced that the Unocoin development team is running tests for the server load to determine whether it can handle the vast user transactional needs during this period.

One of Unocoin’s strong contenders is WazirX, an Indian-based crypto exchange that already has several product deployments planned for this September. The WazirX team is also making preparations for crypto giveaways during this ongoing festive season.

Rajagopal Menon, the Vice President at WazirX, stated that cryptocurrency giveaway is amongst their product roadmap. In addition, the exchange expanded its team from 50 to over 200 members this year, also stating preparations for more expansion within this festive period.

Other Cryptocurrency Exchanges To Implement Advertising Campaigns

Together with customized products release, crypto-trading platforms will execute extensive marketing campaigns to invite retail traders. Presently, there are over 15 million Indian crypto traders.

The founder and CEO of the emerging crypto exchange, CoinSwitch, Ashish Singhal, announced that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival tallies with ICC T20 Tournament.

So, preparations are made for an all-around advertising blitz. CoinSwitch had just recently exceeded its 10 million users limit on the platform. Singhal said that CoinSwitch hopes to have fourfold organic traffic with more marketing campaigns. And reward over Rs 20 lakh (2 million rupees) to newly registered users during this festive period.

Every top-ranking crypto exchange in India is joining the high-energy ad campaigns and marketing strategies to gain more users during this Hindu festive season. In addition, they plan on educating the masses about the new digital asset class.

Also, within this season, CoinDCX is planning to enlighten the public about cryptocurrency via DCX learn. The crypto exchange recently joined the unicorn club (a group of private companies which are valued at more than $1 billion).

