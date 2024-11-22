The crypto space is heating up again, and IntelMarkets (INTL) is making a lot of noise during its presale run. This crypto ICO event has already given early buyers a 500% return. Plus, further price jumps are expected since it is in phase six of its presale. Experts have it pegged as the next potential 6x crypto coin in 2025.

Meanwhile, analysts also focus on top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Tron (TRX). Since they both show green price charts, experts CrediBULL Crypto and DaveCrypto have made some bold price predictions for them.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Soars 500% in Crypto ICO Run, Further Gains Expected

IntelMarkets (INTL) is now going to the moon as its crypto ICO performance has been great. Notably, it has given early buyers a 500% return. Since this presale is now in phase six, this percentage will continue rising. Therefore, countless new investors are choosing to stockpile on INTL before its value skyrockets.

By simply holding INTL, they will also enjoy multiple benefits such as governance voting rights and an opportunity to trade on the IntelMarkets trading platform at discounted rates. This first-of-its-kind trading platform will use AI tech as a core component in its design. Therefore, traders will get access to self-learning trading robots, real-time data processing, and much more.

This altcoin costs just $0.054 in phase six of its presale. However, phase seven will bring a jump to $0.064. The real excitement starts when a top-tier crypto exchange lists INTL soon. Its projected launch price will sit at $0.11, a 71% return for all who buy INTL.

The Ripple (XRP) Price To Soar to a New ATH

Ripple (XRP) is among the top 10 altcoins right now, and it is still rising on the price charts. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of Ripple jumped nearly 55% in the past 30 days, moving between $0.72 and $1.13.

Market analyst CrediBULL Crypto remains optimistic for the Ripple crypto. He told his X followers that Ripple (XRP) could make a new ATH a lot quicker than most are expecting. In other words, CrediBULL thinks XRP may soar past $3.84 very soon.

The technicals support this Ripple price prediction. This altcoin is now trading above its 10-day EMA of $0.98 and its 30-day EMA of $0.76. Plus, its MACD level sits above 0.15 in the buy zone, suggesting a good entry point for buyers.

The Price of Tron (TRX) May Reach $1 Soon

Tron (TRX) is another crypto coin that has seen some green price charts. Over the past month, the Tron price moved from $0.16 to $0.20. CoinMarketCap shows a 25% surge in the value for that period.

The technical analysis for the Tron crypto also shows some bullish signs. For instance, Tron (TRX) trades above its 10-day EMA of $0.19 and its 20-day EMA of $0.18. Plus, the momentum indicator sits at 0.034 in the buy zone, suggesting this bullish trend may continue.

Crypto expert DaveCrypto also made a bullish Tron price prediction. According to a recent X post, people are not bullish enough on this altcoin. He predicts a surge to $1 for Tron coming soon.

IntelMarkets (INTL) vs. Ripple (XRP) vs. Tron (TRX) – Which Altcoin Could Stand Out?

IntelMarkets (INTL), Ripple (XRP) and Tron (TRX) are all altcoins to watch as per some experts. However, one of them may stand out. Experts say this will be IntelMarkets since it will be tied to the AI market. Statista predicts this market may be worth $826B by 2030. Therefore, INTL may see better long-term growth potential and stability. Because of this, experts predict a potential 6x surge for INTL in 2025.

Discover More About IntelMarkets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets