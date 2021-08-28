Introducing an NFT-based action and full of thrill game known as ‘Monsters Clan’. Monsters Clan is a first ever third person NFT game based on Blockchain. NFT games are getting played by every user who wants to have fun and earn as well. Monsters Clan is about bringing more control and fun to the gamers to be able to earn in an interactive and exciting gaming environment.

What is Monsters Clan?

Monsters Clan is a virtual monsters game based on the lifestyle of Monsters in their own World on Blockchain. Every player will be able to own, collect, generate, and play their monsters in an exciting gaming environment in Monsters’ own World. The objective behind Monsters Clan is to introduce a concept of gaming using Blockchain technology and set up a platform for players where players could unleash their Monsters to fight and earn.

This NFT action game is about to change the whole landscape of playing games because Monsters Clan is built on Blockchain. Things are going to become way adventurous as Monsters will be competing against each other in the battleground for their pride and glory. Monsters Clan gives players the freedom to fight or trade their own monsters as per their game strategy. Owning a Monster is the way to start your journey in Monsters Clan.

What is $MONS?

$MONS is a digital native currency of Monsters Clan that will be used for in-game purchases and different activities. $MONS is a BEP20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The basic aim of presenting a $MONS token is to bring a fair and transparent payment system between players to make the Monsters Clan ecosystem more reliable and safe.

$MONS Governance Model

A governance model of $MONS token drives the whole development of the Monsters Clan project by the community for the community. From purchasing Monsters to halls, potions to laboratories, every activity by gamers would drive the Monsters Clan project towards success through the $MONS governance model.

Rent NFTs – First Time Ever

For the first time ever, allowing users to rent NFTs. An efficient and well-planned governance model of $MONS is ideal for everyone including those who can’t afford to buy NFTs. Everyone will be able to avail this ‘Rent NFTs’ feature as per their preferences. Suppose you need an NFT item to proceed your game into Monsters Clan but you can’t afford to buy that NFT, you can simply pay to have that NFT item on rent from Monsters Clan very own NFT marketplace.





Every item on Monsters Clan NFT marketplace will be traded in $MONS. In short, the whole governance model of $MONS engages every user who is part of the Monsters Clan game.

How to Play Monsters Clan and Earn

Monsters Clan is a first-ever third person NFT game on blockchain, it is based on a lifestyle of Monsters allowing players to control their monsters and fight their battles. Every player will have to set up a place and whole environment for his monsters to stay and get ready for upcoming fights.

In the start, players will have to buy Island plots, monsters, and different NFT items they may need to proceed in the game successfully. Afterward, the team will be releasing alpha and beta versions of the Monsters Clan game. There will be different and challenging fight modes like AI mode and PVP mode where players will be able to compete against other powerful monsters. For detailed information about the Monsters Clan game, you can read Grumpy Paper (Whitepaper)

Every player will be able to control and play his NFT monster in all fights to have rewards and XP points. Having upgraded and powerful monsters in the Monsters Clan NFT game is the key to success because one will have to fight against tough monster opponents. Tournaments and Clan Fighting mode are also included in the Monsters Clan’s roadmap to come up with opportunities to earn $MONS for all players.

Conclusion

On a concluding note, we can say that Monsters Clan is a very reliable and interesting NFT game project for everyone who wants to play, have fun, and earn. Monsters Clan is a first ever third person NFT game based on blockchain. Monsters Clan is about to bring more revolution into NFT and Blockchain games with its gaming model. $MONS governance model reflects the professionalism and vision of blockchain experts working in the Monsters Clan team. For more updates and upcoming developments, visit MonstersClan.com or follow Monsters Clan’s social platforms.

