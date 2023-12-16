TLDR

Analysts predict that Polkadot (DOT) will sustain its bullish momentum to reach $8.50 by January.

Following its adoption in the Japanese market, analysts expect the EOS coin to rise to $0.95 in January.

Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) stands out as a highly promising crypto to buy, with a projected 150% presale gain.

The successful performance of Rebel Satoshi’s presale has led experts to label its $RBLZ token as the best coin to invest in. The project’s influence is such that it has joined top DeFi projects like Polkadot and EOS as the best cryptos to buy. Let’s delve into the reasons behind the trend.

Polkadot Price Prediction: Positive Price Outlook Emerges

On November 29, Centrifuge unveiled an exciting partnership with Web3 Foundation. Web3 Foundation is known for its oversight of Polkadot, and this partnership will initiate a $1M pilot investment aimed at real-world assets through Centrifuge.

Following this announcement, the value of DOT surged from $5.17 on November 29 to $7.12 on December 9, marking a substantial 37.72% price increase. Market experts remain bullish on DOT, anticipating a sustained uptrend with the bull market. Their projections suggest DOT could hit $8.50 by the first week of January.

However, contrasting viewpoints emerge among Polkadot analysts regarding the future of Polkadot. Bearish predictions indicate potential rapid corrections in DOT’s price in the upcoming weeks. Citing these projections, they caution DOT holders to brace for possible dips below $4.60 by the conclusion of December.

EOS Receives Japanese Trading Permit

On October 19, the EOS Network Foundation announced the availability of EOS tokens for trading on BitTrade, a Japanese exchange. This milestone was made possible after EOS obtained regulatory approval from Japan’s crypto regulator, unlocking the avenue for EOS token trading against the Japanese Yen on licensed exchanges.

In response to this development, EOS witnessed a moderate 59.26% increase in value. The price of EOS crypto ascended from $0.54 on October 19 to $0.86 on December 9.

Consequently, optimistic projections hint at a potential bullish trend, contingent upon sustained buyer support. According to experts, a surge to $0.95 by January remains a plausible scenario.

On the other hand, other market analysts foresee a downturn for EOS in the near future. This price prediction is based on historical price patterns that signal a forthcoming downtrend. In such a scenario, experts expect a fall to $0.55 by the end of December.

Rebel Satoshi Sells Out Rebels Round 1: More Growth Coming Soon For $RBLZ!

Rebel Satoshi has become a prominent figure in the crypto realm, embodying decentralized ideals and garnering considerable attention from investors during its public presale. Its distinction as the fastest-growing meme coin was achieved remarkably, completing the Early Bird Round within an unprecedented three weeks.

Central to Rebel Satoshi‘s rapid ascent is its native token, $RBLZ, serving dual roles as a governance tool and a key to accessing the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem. Holding $RBLZ grants investors exclusive entry to innovative facets such as the Rebel NFT Vault, a cutting-edge marketplace, staking programs, and an immersive Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, firmly establishing $RBLZ as a top altcoin to invest in.

Recently, following surging demand for the $RBLZ token, the Rebel Satoshi presale entered the Warriors Round 2, offering $RBLZ tokens at $0.018, signaling an 80% increase from the earlier $0.010 price in the Early Bird Round. Notably, the anticipated listing price for $RBLZ stands at $0.025.

Early Bird Round participants are positioned to gain an impressive 150% Return on Investment once $RBLZ reaches $0.025. Simultaneously, Rebels Round 1 investors are poised to enjoy a substantial 92.30% ROI. Moreover, Rebel Satoshi simplifies accessibility by facilitating purchases through Bitcoin (BTC) and 50 other cryptocurrencies, granting easy access to the ecosystem.

