Yes, if you use Rubic’s Multi-Chain Protocol, which enables users to swap more than 9,500 assets between 3 blockchains in one click without complicated and unnecessary steps.

All Blockchains Under One Roof

Rubic’s mission is to allow users to swap any token for any other token, on and between all blockchains, in one place, with a simple and intuitive UI, up to 10 times faster than anyone else.

Rubic has created its own Multi-Chain Protocol that enables any token on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks to be swapped for any other token on these three networks. For example, you can easily swap BNB to QUICK via the Rubic Multi-Chain Protocol. Also, because of the integration of numerous DEXs, Rubic provides the best rates and the lowest fees.

The breadth and scope of Rubic’s multi-chain swaps will expand. Rubic has announced that there will be more blockchains joining their Multi-Chain Protocol by the end of 2021: Avalanche will be integrated on October 19th, with the next blockchain integrations expanding to Moonriver and Fantom!

The underlying magic of the Rubic platform is its ability to offer easy trading for more than 9,500 tokens across multiple blockchain networks, using their unique and custom Multi-Chain Protocol. Utilizing liquidity pools and their own smart contracts, Rubic provides an extremely easy-to-use multi-chain solution to all traders.

For a trader, multi-chain swaps are no different from a regular swap: one need only select a token in the source network and a token in the target network, enter the amount to exchange, then click ‘swap’. Within minutes, the user will receive tokens from the target network to the same address from which they sent the transaction.

Partnership With Avalanche Ecosystem

The Rubic development team has started working on the full integration of the Avalanche network into their platform. The Rubic development team has also started to integrate three major DEXs in the Avalanche ecosystem: SushiSwap, Trader Joe and Pangolin. It will provide its users with the best rates and the lowest fees for Multi-Chain Swaps on Avalanche.

In regard to the upcoming Avalanche integration into Rubic.exchange, the platform is offering users a Gas Refund for Multi-Chain Protocol transactions of more than $200 worth of tokens within the Avalanche ecosystem. Currently, Rubic has built partnerships with $AVE, $CYCLE, $TEDDY, $PNG, $SING, $GB, $YAK, $SWIFT, $MC, Trader Joe and Frost-Fi. The “Gas Refund” campaign will start on October 19th and last until November 2nd.

Behind all the endeavours and hard work of creating the most convenient trading platform in the crypto industry, the Rubic team has high-spirits, high-energy and are committed to their mission statement — swap any token for any other token, on and between all blockchains, in one place, with a simple and intuitive UI, up to 10 times faster than anyone else. Rubic is an ambitious project for all those who want to trade their assets fast and easily. In case you have never heard about Rubic.exchange until now, definitely go check the project out.