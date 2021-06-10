AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, recognizes the listing of the Plutus token (PLU) under the pair USDT/PLU. In celebration of the listing, Acendex will launch a limited-time promotional event with 5,000 USDT worth of airdrop token rewards! The top ten traders who complete the event registration and have the highest PLU trading volume (Buy and Sell) between June 11 at 12 a.m. UTC and June 18 at 12 a.m. UTC will be eligible for the rewards distributions.

Plutus is a personal finance application that creates a bridge between digital assets and the new era of banking. Plutus has been developing technology that connects digital assets to existing payment methods while upholding the core ethos of the blockchain space. Plutus combines a current account, a non-custodial wallet, a peer-to-peer exchange, and a Visa Debit Card, all in one user-friendly app. These features combined have enabled various use-cases.

With Plutus, users can connect any wallet and retain the private keys rather than trust the card provider’s native wallet. This means the users will always have complete control and ownership over their digital assets. Plutus uses a peer-to-peer exchange to facilitate conversions from crypto to fiat before users spend in-store instead of a centralized exchange. So, the users never have to trust a 3rd party with their assets.

After a recent $5 million investment from a prominent crypto fund, Alphabit; Plutus is prepared to start acquiring users and claiming a large market share rapidly. Plutus is now in a position to engage with new geographical regions and strengthen its token ecosystem. Plutus has also implemented lock-up measures to ensure fair distribution of tokens to maintain its low circulation and the decentralized integrity of the PLU rewards program.

Over the coming months, Plutus will be launching the Plutus Wallet, a Meta-Mask-Esque browser extension that allows users to manage both Ethereum and Bitcoin in one place. This new product release has been custom-built to support BTC on the PlutusDEX. This will benefit the Plutus community, its token holders, and the entire crypto community.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants, and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Plutus

