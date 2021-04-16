AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Julswap Token (JULD) under the pair USDT/JULD on Apr 16 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

JulSwap is a community-centric decentralized exchange that helps crypto projects raise liquidity by conducting IDOs, organizing staking pools, and conducting liquidity mining in a decentralized fashion through the innovative power of JULD tokens.

JulSwap offers a governance structure to JULD holders who can vote for governance. The purpose of that is to ensure that appropriate structures are in place for managing the protocol in a controlled and orderly way. The major benefit of good governance is that team members can remain focused on their goals instead of wasting time in political debates about what is or is not allowed.

JulSwap is often compared with projects like Uniswap, but Julswap has many more unique products available to users. For example, Julswap offers NFT staking so users can stake JULD for OBRNFT Cards. Some additional product features JulSwap offers are staking in special pools for rewards, staking for external project tokens, debit card staking, and JulSwap fee participation, where users can stake JULD and get JulSwap fee participation rewards.

JULD is the community token created by JulSwap, allowing users to participate in special events. JULD is built with the vision to introduce digital assets to people worldwide and create one of the world’s most significant digital asset communities.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the Defi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About JulSwap

JulSwap is a community-centric Decentralized Exchange that helps crypto projects raise liquidity by conducting IDOs, organizing Staking Pools and conducting liquidity mining in a decentralized fashion through the innovative power of JULD tokens.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://info.julswap.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JulSwap

Telegram: https://t.me/justliquidity

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.