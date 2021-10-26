AscendEX is excited to announce the Kattana token (KTN) listing under the trading pair KTN/USDT on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing of KTN, AscendEX and the Kattana team will launch several limited-time promotional events, taking place between 1:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 26 and 12:00 a.m. UTC on Nov. 2, 2021, offering users a chance to share 80,000 USDT worth of KTN pooled rewards!

Kattana is an ultimate trading terminal for DEXs and CEXs, which combines existing trading tools and features on DEXs and CEXs and has also created new tools for traders to use. Kattana is bridging the gap between the centralized and decentralized world by bringing together tools and functionalities previously only available on CEXs, including features like high-quality charts, multiple DEXs, on multiple chains. Additionally, they offer AI-sourced news of the most relevant and timely information about the tokens/projects users are following, and include a state-of-the-art trading module to trade right from the terminal.

Katana offers trading terminals for DEXs and much more. Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and high-performance trading tools that both novice traders and professionals can utilize. Like Bloomberg terminals, the obvious go-to in the old centralized trading era, Kattana will be the go-to for DeFi transactions because it is built it for traders. It’s not just an all-in-one trading platform. Traders get automation, low-latency execution, premium TradingView charts, and much more at their fingertips. Traders know that their platform is their edge to execute their trading strategies and act on them at the right time. Kattana cuts through the noise so users can focus on their trading.

Users can utilize Kattana’s native token KTN to purchase subscription plans at a discount on the platform.

The team is made up of a group of traders, developers, and others who see how archaic the centralized global financial system can be. They believe the future is DeFi. Even now, DeFi is cutting into CeFi’s verticals of lending, insurance, payments, and more. Kattana’s mission is to accelerate the coming of the DeFi era by creating the tools and platforms that perform as well as anything in the old financial system. Being traders themselves, the team knows precisely what is needed and how to create a fair, meritocratic, and fully decentralized platform. AscendEX is proud to partner with projects like Kattana and support the growth of the DeFi ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Kattana

Idexo is the easiest way to integrate blockchain features in any application. By focusing on developing a desirable UX first and integrating the blockchain technology after, Idexo provides a simple interface for dropping in features through well-documented, short code snippets that do what they say and require minimal effort. At the same time, it offers a simple Compute Credit model for providing stable purchasing power, enabling application developers to build sustainable business models.

