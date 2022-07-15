Per a press release shared with Bitcoinist, major car manufacturer KIA has launched a non-fungible token (NFTs) based campaign in the United States. Called “Built for Whoever You Are” the campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency David&Goliath and represents a milestone for digital assets adoption.

The NFTs will highlight the “individuality” of Kia Soul’s 2023 model. The broadcast campaign will feature a 30-second commercial with three NFTs as main protagonists as they embarked on a journey aboard a Kia Soul and drive through a city, as seen below.

Viewers will be able to obtain one of the items in this collection by scanning a QR code provided by the 30-second spot. The digital assets collections will be supported by the Sweet NFT platform. Created with high-quality and in a 3D computer-generated format, each NFT will have its own unique feature.

Russel Wager, Vice President of Market for KIA America said the following on this announcement and why NFTs are a perfect fit for the Kia Soul:

With its iconic style, endless adaptability, capability and advanced technology, Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has steadily evolved to appeal to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, and efficiency (…). The Soul is as individualistic as the NFTs are, and as a brand, Kia is always innovating to stay on the cutting edge.

In total, the marketing campaign and the NFT collection will be comprised of 10,100 items with a Kia them. Each one of these items will be inspired by the 2023 Kia Soul, according to the press release. Tom Mizzone founder and CEO at Sweet said:

Above all, it’s a significant milestone for mass adoption since it marks the first NFT drop embedded into a national TV commercial. As such, it will be seen by millions of people, many of whom are experiencing the world of Web3 for the first time.

NFTs At The Front And Center Of A Major U.S. Marketing Campaign

The platform that will support Kia’s NFT collection, Sweet, has worked with major companies in the legacy financial system across multiple sectors. The platform has partnered with McLaren Racing, Old Navy, and the legendary musician Elton John. Ben Purcell, Chief Creative Officer at David&Goliath added:

With Kia, we want the work to be as innovative as the vehicles. So we thought, what if we could be the first to take a few NFTs for a ride? Living, breathing and of course driving, like never before (…). And who better to capture the multi-hyphenate Soul driver than the DASK skeletons who embrace individuality.

Kia has ventured into the digital asset and Web3 sector in the past. In February 2022, the company launched the NFT collection “Robo-Dog” in partnership with Sweet. Proceedings from this collection went to The Petfinder Foundation, an organization that helps shelter animals find a permanent home.