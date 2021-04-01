Press releases KickPad is Launching its First IDO Orakuru

Kickpad, one of the most expected DeFi platforms, announces its first IDO event which is the launch of Orakuru. It is an oracle running on BSC that will have the highest number of BSC-based feeds.

Background

The peer-to-peer aspect of crypto is one of the biggest reasons why people are attracted to it. Crypto assets allow users to transact in a range of commercial markets and engage with a variety of assets without the use of middlemen. The $42 billion invested in DeFi projects exemplifies this trend in numbers.

Farmable deflationary products with high yield transform the conventional financial sector. We can witness this change precisely because of anonymous initiatives led by unknown developers and launched on anonymous sites. IDO is an essential part of this puzzle.

Privacy and the right to anonymity are among the central values of IDOs, and a principle shared by the DeFi community as a whole. This is made possible thanks to innovative actors that form the backbone of the Web 3.0 infrastructure, like Orakuru.

About Orakuru

Orakuru is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) community-verified oracle. It is a trustless feed of prices and off-chain data that “brings everything in” for a prediction market, from job requests, right through to the results of a UFC fight.

Orakuru relies on delegated nodes and a staking system. This way each node can either earn a reward or get punished when failing to truthfully validate the results. Initially, they will have seven nodes to provide trustless services allowing them to become adequately decentralized. Each node is set up using ‘scrapers,’ which is the code that pulls in the data.

It is community-focused, and in Q3, Orakuru will proceed with the creation and delegation of tokens towards the DAO treasury. For transparency and proposals, the community may refer to snapshot.org. Later, the project will support other blockchains.

About KickPad

Orakuru is the first project on KickPad which aims to become the highlight of presale platforms. Transparency, safety, and quality are synonymous with this IDO marketplace, as it offers an automatic liquidity lock solution. Before, investors had to fully trust owners of new-made projects without any safety net. Not anymore.

KickPad operates on BSC and offers the benefits of fast transactions and low fees. It addresses the issues of anonymity, liquidity locking, and refund in case an IDO doesn’t reach its soft cap. Investors see how long the liquidity is locked and can observe the selling progress and how interest generates.

An accompanying component is KickDex, which provides complete transparency for both the seller and the buyer. It is a “rugproof presale platform” to relieve the stress of liquidity locking. How it works: during a presale, the KickDex diminishes the seller’s chance to run away with one’s money without adding and locking liquidity to an exchange. A smart contract forces this process automatically.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.