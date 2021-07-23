The year 2021 has been a year of endless new cryptocurrencies coming into play for the online financial market. The latest one? $MUSK. It has gained traction in the crypto community recently.

Why are the community interested in $MUSK?

Firstly, it should be asked why the name $MUSK.

$MUSK is developed on BSC, MUSK and MuskSwap tokens are born to form a community that supports the billionaires as well as famous people and their businesses who participate in the cryptocurrency market, especially Elon Musk – one of the most influential technology billionaires in the world’s financial and cryptocurrency markets.

The Musk Effect in cryptocurrency Market

Enlightened, visionary, genius, controversial, egocentric… These are just some of the adjectives attributed to Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk. The recent years have seen a record breaking growth in SpaceX and Tesla which has cemented Musk as the undisputed disruptor of the world. He probably shares, to a certain extent, part of all of these attributes because, after all, someone who aims to change the world leaves no-one indifferent. He has 22.4 million followers in his twitter account, and it is this media that he used to trigger a financial turmoil in cryptocurrency market recently.

Secondly, $MUSK is the native token of a Decentralized Platform MuskSwap.io.

Short for decentralized finance, DeFi is an umbrella term for a variety of applications and projects in the public blockchain space geared toward disrupting the traditional finance world. DeFi consists of applications and peer-to-peer protocols developed on decentralized blockchain networks that require no access rights for easy lending, borrowing, or trading of financial tools.

MuskSwap is a decentralized platform where users can perform various operations with BEP-20 tokens. It’s based on Binance Smart Chain using permissionless liquidity pools that are automated and run completely by algorithms. This use of algorithms to run the pools makes MUSK an automated market maker (AMM).

What can you do on MuskSwap platform?

As you might already be guessing based on the explanation above, MuskSwap allows users to exchange BEP-20 tokens via swap function. It also allows them to use their cryptocurrencies to provide liquidity for the exchange pools, and thus earn additional tokens. It’s also possible to stake tokens on the platform and earn more tokens from that method.

MuskSwap.io allows for all the following:

Trade/Swap BEP20 tokens via Muskswap

Provide liquidity to the exchange and earn fees

Stake your LP (liquidity provider) tokens to earn $MUSK token and other tokens in the ecosystem $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK. (100% ~ 500% APY)

Stake $MUSK to earn more $MUSK

Play minigame Lottery to earn big prizes

Benefits of MUSK

MUSK eliminates all of these concerns because it exits the confines of the Ethereum ecosystem. The Binance Smart Chain was developed to streamline all of these actions and provide a more cost-effective alternative to users. This strategy has helped the platform stand out amongst the growing competition amongst DEXs.

Join the community to support ElonMusk

Joining MuskSwap community, the members have the place to share their thoughts and update the latest actions of this billionaire. Members can collect all of the related tokens $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK, the symbols of which show the most famous super projects of Elon Musk.

TOKEN SALE & AIRDROP PROGRAMS

Once you take a look at all the features and advantages gained from using MUSK it’s easy to see why it will become so popular. as one celebrity said: “Please invest in a platform when it just getting start, not when you see i’ve succeeded”.

You can join MUSK community and get MUSK tokens via the sale:

Token total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 MUSK

Total sale: 250,000,000,000,000 MUSK

o Pre-sale (01 Aug ~ 31 Aug, 2021): 50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price : $0.000000025

o Public sale round 1 (01 Sep ~ 30 Sep, 2021): 50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price : $0.000000035

o Public sale round 2(01 Oct ~ 31 Oct, 2021): 50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price : $0.000000045

o Public sale round 3(01 Nov ~ 30 Nov, 2021): 50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price : $0.000000055

o Public sale round 4 (01 Dec ~ 31 Dec, 2021): 50,000,000,000,000 MUSK, price : $0.000000065

The other way to get MUSK is via Muskswap and farming on the platform or earn via Airdrop program of 30,000 billion $MUSK (~$3,000,000).

Besides its great functions, MUSK is sure to gain popularity because of its idea to accompany Elon Musk – the amazing man expected to do extraordinary things, maybe a leap, maybe the fuis great billionaire.