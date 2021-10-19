Over the years, Solana (SOL) has done an excellent job in developing its ecosystem. Solana has also developed a censorship-resistant, fast, and secure blockchain platform which enhances an open ecosystem needed for global blockchain adoption.

As a result, investors are eager to buy Solana tokens. In addition to this, Solana is a platform that develops Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Web3, and blockchain-based gaming, allowing up to 50,000 transactions per second.

LARIX —SOL’s Leading Lending Platform

Larix, the Solana’s leading lending platform, now incorporates a dynamic interest rate model and stepped up its risk management capabilities, as such a broad selection of collateral types, crypto tokens, stablecoins, synthetic assets, NFTs, and other kinds of assets can be safely utilized.

Putting security as the first priority, Larix is the only lending protocol which get reviewed by a reputable smart contract auditor in Aug 2021 – SlowMist. To top it off, the rewarding system is based on a dedicated designed token economy that enhances continuous incentive allocation to stimulate demand. In fact, Larix accepts all valuable assets and plans to serve as a bridge to the real world.

Additionally, Larix has ranked in the top spot in the search results on cryptocurrency exchange MEXC and has consistently been in the top choices of community users.

Current Market Status LARIX

According to CoinMarketCap, the LARIX price is trading at $0.084 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,925,154, at the time of writing. More so, LARIX currently holds 2,906th rank in the market.

LARIX Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Currently, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for LARIX are Gate.io, Raydium, MEXC, BKEX, BitMart, and ZT.

Procedure to Maximize LARIX Rewards

Do you wonder how to maximize the LARIX rewards? The LARIX rewards can be increased by following two ways. Here are the ways:

How to maximize the rewards of LARIX: 1. LP in Raydium: https://t.co/WgF3liJT2F

Staking LP LARIX/USDC on the Farms page, APR: 350% 2. LP in Solfarm: https://t.co/7CZUkARuPB

Staking LP LARIX/USDC on the Vaults page, APY: 2000% pic.twitter.com/21jeHly46g — Larix (@ProjectLarix) September 29, 2021

LP in Solfarm

LPs can stake LP LARIX/USDC on the Vaults page, with an APR of 2,000%, in order to increase LARIX rewards. Users will have access to Serum’s order flow as well as their existing liquidity.

Solfarm’s native token TULIP trades at $19.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,551,920, at the press time.

LP in Raydium

LARIX rewards can be increased via Raydium LP. Users can just connect their wallets with Raydium on Farm and stake their LARIX tokens to get their rewards. In fact, Users can stake LP LARIX/USDC at 350% APR on the Farm page.

Launch of Dual-Mining on Raydium Blockchain

Larix, the world’s first lending platform, has announced that it will be mining on the #Raydium blockchain in addition to lending. There are 9 hours left on the clock. Larix dual mining will be available starting at 4 p.m. PST on October 8th. Following the launch, LARIX/RAY would be the LP that will be supported. Adding LARIX or RAY LP to Raydium and stake allows users to participate.

Larix has also been released on Mercurial, allowing users to trade Larix on the platform, paving the way for potential collaboration between the two companies in the future.

mSOL Supports As Collateral Assets

The company recently partnered with mSOL from Marinade, which means Larix supports the deposit and lending of mSOL as well as offering LARIX rewards for those transactions. Currently, LARIX rewards for mining mSOL are offered as collateral assets. When providing mSOL, users will now be able to earn LARIX + MNDE mining rewards thus making it ideal in terms of profit share.

Larix is already the lending platform with the highest deposit yield on Solana, and mSOL's deposit yield is as high as 104%. pic.twitter.com/TnefpF0Jst — Larix (@ProjectLarix) September 29, 2021

mSOL’s deposit yield is 104%. Within 3 hours, mSOL has achieved a TVL of over $20 million. mSOL’s API is almost over 5000%.

mSOL Highest Mining APY on Solana

All-in-all, LARIX has a fantastic ecosystem, which shows how fast the platform is growing. As the industry grows, space will be adequate for digital assets like LARIX. With many on-going developments and partnerships happening with the Larix ecosystem , LARIX can reach new heights soon.

Social Media Users Growth:

Due to the dual mining announcement, as well as key events in the past few months, such as the Solana hackathon vote campaign followed by the ambassador campaign in the following month, the number of LARIX social media users has skyrocketed from approximately 3,000 to nearly 24,000, representing a significant increase from the previous figure of approximately 21,000.

Social Media Account User Track

Furthermore, throughout the bug bounty test and product knowledge education program, the number of users on social media increased to almost 55,000. Finally, the mainnet launch and feedback bounty program helped to increase the number of users to about 75K followers. Furthermore, the number of social media users reached 90,000 during the mining live event.

LARIX — One Among Top 10 Voting Projects of LBank

LBank has launched a poll from 11 to 18 October in their official Telegram community (https://t.me/LBank_en).

Prizes for all

Winners selected from most voted project who deposit or trade:

TOP 3 users:

Top 1. Iphone 13 Pro MAX + IWATCH +iPad mini（256G $1199+ $399+$499)

Top 2. Iphone 13 Pro (256G $1099 )

Top 3. Ipad mini ($499)

The rest of the users win $1 – $14+ (More users deposit or trade, more prize pool!!!)

Other 9 projects participants can win the Staking bonus.

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info