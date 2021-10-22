In recent years, Dubai has gradually become a new center in the crypto world, as its freezone greenlights crypto trading, and more exchanges have established offices in this city.

On 10-11th October 2021, LBank Exchange co-hosted the 2nd Blockchain Dubai Summit & Awards in Dubai Expo 2020, India Pavilion. This was an exclusive event for investors, business leaders and high net-worth individuals. As a world class digital asset trading platform, LBank was one of the first exchanges that set up offices in Dubai, aiming at expanding its global reach and better serving global users.

To celebrate its footprint in Dubai, LBank Exchange will be hosting a post-conference giveaway quiz on its official YouTube channel, everyone can easily participate in the quiz and win rewards. 400 USDT will be split between 50 individuals and 1 lucky star will win 600 USDT. The quiz will start on 25th October and the winners will be announced on 1st November 2021.

To participate, you will need to:

Follow LBank Exchange’s official Twitter, retweet the quiz post, add #LBank #LBankDubai and tag 3 friends. Follow LBank on YouTube, watch the quiz video, and leave your answer to the quiz in the comment section.

Since the establishment of the Dubai office, LBank Exchange has been focusing on improving its products to better serve global users, and also to build partnerships with business leaders in the crypto industry.

LBank global team now contains members from 13 different countries, including UAE, Philippines, China, United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Russia, Turkey and India. In addition, LBank Exchange plans to expand to more countries and regions across the world, while still ensuring quality services to already covered areas.

Founded in 2015, LBank Exchange is an ever-growing and innovative global crypto trading platform. It offers secure trading of spot and derivatives, as well as asset management services. The platform has over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries.

