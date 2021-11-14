LBank Exchange, the world class digital asset exchange, has launched a poll for community’s favorite token, and it’s in full swing with over 233,800 votes already! The poll will end at 21:00 (UTC+8) Nov 15, 2021, don’t miss the last opportunity to win MacBook Pro, iPhone 13 and Apple Watch for free! Besides, everyone who votes will get rewarded!

The poll started from 21:00 (UTC+8) Nov 8, 2021, and the community has been actively participating in the voting process, to vote for their favorite token which was chosen from 10 quality projects’ tokens elaborately selected by LBank Exchange. Currently, the token with highest votes is CMCX followed by MARSRISE in second place, but the poll is still going on before 21:00 (UTC+8) Nov 15, 2021, with your precious vote, other tokens still have the chance to turn the tables! Come vote for your favorite token, make it win, and you will be rewarded!

10 Tokens for voting are as follows (in no particular order):

SAFEMOON

SAITAMA

MARSRISE

MONONOKE INU

CMCX

LUFFY

FLOKI

SURFMOON

SAMO

NAMI

What are the prizes?

LBank Exchange prepared various prizes to ensure that everyone who participates in this voting will get a prize.

After the campaign, winners will be selected from most voted project who deposit or trade, the top 3 participants will be rewarded as follows:

Top 1, MacBook Pro ($1299)

Top 2, iPhone 13 ($799)

Top 3, Apple Watch ($399)

Everybody wins!

The rest of the users from most voted project will share a dynamic prize pool (More users deposit or trade, bigger the prize pool!) Other 9 projects participants will receive 200 USDT Staking bonus. (Winners can only withdraw the interest and can’t withdraw the bonus)

How to participate?

There are multiple ways to participate in this voting.

Community voting (accounts for 40% in final result): Users can directly participate in the Telegram community voting, each person can cast 1 vote. (LBank Official Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en) Deposit voting (accounts for 30% in final result): 50 USDT cast 1 vote. Transaction voting (accounts for 30% in final result): 100 USDT cast 1 vote.

Upon completion of the voting process, LBank Exchange will announce the results within 3 working days. LBank Exchange reserves all rights to adjust the rules of this event, including the processing of any vote manipulation.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media：

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact: business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact: marketing@lbank.info