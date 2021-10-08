The 2nd Blockchain Dubai Summit & Awards will take place on 10 – 11th October 2021 in India Pavillion at Dubai EXPO, LBank Exchange will co-host this exclusive summit as a golden sponsor, with a live presentation speech made by its Global CEO Allen.

Founded in 2015, LBank Exchange is an innovative global trading platform, providing its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 50 different countries across the world. The safe, stable and smooth user experience of LBank Exchange is deeply loved by its global users

Since the establishment of the Dubai office, LBank Exchange has been focusing on improving its products and services to better serve global users. LBank global team now contains members from 13 different countries, including UAE, Philippines, China, United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Russia, Turkey and India.

Bringing together hand-picked blockchain & DeFi business leaders, prominent international speakers, family office officials, crypto funds, private & public equity firms and high net worth individuals from all over the world, this exclusive summit is invitation-only.