INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, May. 20, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ANC (ANCT) on May 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ANCT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 23, 2022.

As a global fandom platform based on blockchain, ANC (ANCT) aims to induce the joint participation of K-POP fans around the world and create a new concept of fandom culture by providing services such as Crowdfunding, Fan Art NFT Market, Community and Messenger. Its native token ANCT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing The ANC Platform

The ANC platform is a decentralized fandom platform service with transparency and reliability based on a decentralized network of blockchain. It tokenizes the fandom activities and creates K-WAVE ecosystem which benefits the fans through NFT Crowd funding, Fan club staking, and Fandom Metaverse.

By utilizing blockchain NFT technology, ANC forms a ‘fandom economy’ where fans can produce and participate in economic activities beyond enjoying or consuming entertainment elements. It builds a blockchain economy ecosystem by giving value and ownership to fan creations and providing a space to trade them.

Through ANC platform, it is possible to safely raise funds from fans around the world to advance the project for K-WAVE stars. In addition, it provides an NFT marketplace for trading digital creation assets, adding value to creations, proving the owner and specifying the new owner for the transaction. Furthermore, the ANC platform also provides Community and Messenger, a space for communication and opinion gathering among fundraising participants, governing the direction of the funding project, and checking project progress and results.

Within the ANC Economy, users are producers and consumers who can participate in democratic decision-making. And with all these features and services, the ANC platform will continue to build an environment where K-WAVE fans around the world can collaborate and create an efficient ecosystem.

About ANCT Token

All services provided by the ANC platform are operated based on the ANCT token to induce active activities among members and further build an ecosystem with a virtuous cycle structure. Users will participate in crowdfunding with ANCT tokens, and it’s also the transaction method of the fan art NFT marketplace.

Based on ERC-20, ANCT has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 22% is provided for development, 20% will be used for marketing, 18% is provided for ecosystem, 10% is reserved by foundation, 5% is provided for legal and operating expenses, 15% is allocated to the team, 7% is provided for partners, and the rest 3% is allocated to advisors.

ANCT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 23, 2022, investors who are interested in the ANC platform investment can easily buy and sell ANCT token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of ANCT on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

