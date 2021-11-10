INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 9, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list iBNB on November 11, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the iBNB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 11, 2021.

In recent years, DeFi (decentralized finance) has become one of the most important parts of crypto world, and lots of tools and platforms have emerged for people to participate in DeFi. As the first dynamic DeFi token, iBNB is trying to revolutionise decentralised finance, and it will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 11, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it accomplish its mission.

Introducing iBNB

iBNB was coined and traded as the first dynamic DeFi token, the word dynamic here refers to a transaction fee mechanism which is adaptive: it ensures healthy liquidity and maximize dividends. Its Dynamic Transaction Protocol (DTP-3) dynamically adjusts the balance and distribution of transaction fees towards liquidity and dividends according to the health of liquidity with respect to the market capitalisation.

With a dividend pool generating protocol built on the BSC, iBNB aims to revolutionise the volume-to-BNB pool refill rate that has seen other tokens lose value during sustained periods of low volume. In summary, iBNB focuses on prioritising the replenishment of the dividend pool while also maintaining a healthy amount of liquidity in the PancakeSwap AMM liquidity pool for trading.

The nBNB Network

Every other “reward token” utilizes the transaction fees based on its own trading volume. The problem with this is that it requires continuous exponential growth to provide fruitful and consistent ROI from dividends, which is simply unsustainable and considered highly unrealistic within any financial market. To solve this problem, iBNB team introduced the nBNB network.

A long-term goal of iBNB is the expansion of the nBNB network. The nBNB network is a network of partnerships and internal projects. It provides iBNB community of investors with safe investment opportunities. nBNB provides support to unique and promising projects seeking an audience and most importantly, accompany them on the road to success.

The iBNB Bank

The iBNB Bank is the central investment management entity within the iBNB Ecosystem. As central receiver of high-volume transaction fees from the nBNB Network and exchanges, the iBNB Bank intelligently manages money through smart-contracts, quantitative algorithms, DeFi protocols, and strategic investments.

The iBNB Bank will benefit from fees of every token on the nBNB network regardless whether they are traded on DEX or on CEX. The sum of all those inflows will support the iBNB dividend pools with high-volume cash-flows. This setup of the connected ecosystem (nBNB Network to The iBNB Bank to iBNB Dividend Pools) is a world-first and prepares iBNB for Grand moves in crypto. nBNB network goal for 2023 is to include 25 partner tokens. This means, roughly 25 projects will contribute to the Bank, with an average of 1.5% per transaction, per project, per exchange, with unprecedented cash-flows to the Dividend Pools of iBNB, ready to collected by iBNB investors.

The listing of iBNB on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

