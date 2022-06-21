INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jun. 20, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list My Liquidity Partner (MLP) on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.

Utilizing liquidity partners’ crypto within the liquidity pools, My Liquidity Partner (MLP) enables them to receive a weekly passive income from a major DEX with over $1 Trillion U,S. Dollar in trade volume. Its native token MLP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing My Liquidity Partner

My Liquidity Partner (MLP) is a way of making its liquidity partners’ crypto create an extra source of weekly passive income for them without spending hours in front of the charts. It utilizes their crypto within the liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap, with its advanced algorithms and experts it’s able to give its Liquidity Partner’s a WEEKLY return on their position. It offers liquidity partners a guarantee that it’ll match their ETH or BTC with its own pledged crypto.

Liquidity Partner of MLP receives starting at 0.75% and as high as *2.50% on their Ethereum (ETH) as a partnership fee. Partner can choose weekly payouts or “Hyper-Compounding” way as an option. BTC, SHIBA, and USDC pools are also available to those Liquidity Partners. The USDC pool has a slightly lower weekly return rate, but its virtues are counted for its stability (being a stable coin). The BTC pool is for those who want to participate in a larger yield pool, as the minimum deposit is 0.5 BTC, and for those crypto natives who hold SHIBA, it also has a pool for them. (*Limited time offer & other promotional offers may apply)

There’re several advantages of MLP that users will be able to enjoy, such as returns of estimated 117% APR & 218% APY with Hyper-Compounding, no lock in period so that users are able to withdraw at any time. Furthermore, all permanent risk associated with pool management is absorbed within the platform, and not by the Liquidity Partner.

MLP has a team of experts working from around the world, it provides a skillfully developed platform, with complex smart contract automation. It’s a highly secured platform, with customer service agents that are accessible every day, and each partner must complete a full KYC approval prior to engaging.

About MLP Token

The MLP token is a loyalty reward token for My Liquidity Partner’s existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for its Partners participation in its program. The token allows those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token, and still reap rewards from the platform, whilst having access to immediate liquidity. The token will also be a staking and farming token, on a variety of the largest decentralized exchanges.

Based on ERC-20, MLP has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 8% is provided for token sale, 10% is provided for incentives, 30% will be used for providing liquidity on DEX and CEX, another 30% is allocated for LP rewards, 8% is provided for reserve fund, 7% is allocated to the team and advisors, 5% is provided to the community, ambassadors and partners, and the rest 2% will be used for development.

The MLP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, Anybody who are interested in My Liquidity Partner program can easily buy and sell MLP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of MLP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

