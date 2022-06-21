INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jun. 20, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NADA Protocol Token (NADA) on June 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NADA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 22, 2022.

The blockchain technology and NFT based games have been growing rapidly in recent years. Allowing players to experience more immersive mobile games by owning and trading items they actually get from games, NADA Digital, one of the top game developers in Korea, has created NADA Protocol Token (NADA) to add value to the game player’s daily activities. The NADA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NADA Digital

NADA Digital is one of the top 100 game developers in Korea who is constantly imagining and striving to provide the best enjoyment to gamers around the world. It is developing games that can be easily and conveniently played by anyone in the rapidly growing mobile game market, so that all gamers around the world can laugh and enjoy together beyond Korea. Games developed by NADA Digital includes Slime World, an attractive strategy NFT game with cute slimes, RSD: Random Skill Defense, SRD: Slime Random Defense, and Mafia3D.

The NADA Protocol Token was developed by NADA Digital to add value to the game player’s daily activities, it is Hedera-based reward-type token commonly used in an ecosystem where blockchain-based NFT mobile games and metaverses are organically connected. NADA Protocol Token not only enables economic activities similar to that in the real world with blockchain-based mobile games developed by NADA Digital, but also allows players to strengthen characters with a key currency that is commonly used in “Project Metaverse”, Metaverse games organically connected to NADA Digital’s games and purchase game items such as play tickets, and it itself has the value of virtual currency.

In 2023, a total of more than 15 new global games are scheduled to be released by NADA Digital mainly in North America, East Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Latin America, and the ecosystem of NADA Protocol Token will expand with these games. Nada Digital is constantly researching to provide the best pleasure that users can feel. It will continue to strive and challenge so that even a single user can lead to a game world full of joy and emotion without exception.

About NADA Token

The total supply of NADA is 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 60% is provided for Play-to-Earn (P2E) compensation for activities within the NADA Project relevant platform including NADA Digital’s games, 8% is allocated to the NADA team, 12% is allocated to the partners, 6% goes into funds for institutional investment when NADA Project relevant businesses carried out such as Blockchain, NFT, etc., another 12% is provided for operating expense, and the rest 2% is reserved in preparation for additional marketing, market research, expansion of business areas.

NADA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 22, 2022, investors who are interested in NADA Protocol Token investment can easily buy and sell NADA token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of NADA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

