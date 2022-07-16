INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jul. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TTHC on July 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TTHC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 17, 2022.

To disrupt the traditional finance world, TTHC projects propose a better way to monetize the world of DeFi by adding both value and utility to the digital economy and using applications built on blockchain technology. It’s native token TTHC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TTHC Projects

TTHC is a project that goes beyond replacing cash, evolving with unique solutions emerging in finance, payment, secure transactions and other decentralized utilities. It’s the solution designed for investors in the cryptocurrency market who are looking to make their cryptocurrency work just like any other form of capital, such that they can ensure a return on investment in any market.

Staking is a great addition to the cryptocurrency space for a number of reasons, adding aspects of familiarity, engagement, and reward into the ecosystem and making the investment all the more worthwhile. By Staking TTHC, users could earn passive interest, similarly consider that the process can be liken to storing money in a saving account. TTHC Staking Reward Program offers an annualized yield (APR) from anywhere between 15 and 20%, which can be paid out in BNB (BEP20), USDT (BEP20) or USDC (BEP20).

In addition, the TTHC Staking Plus Program will allow all TTHC holders to convert all their staking assets to 45% LTV (Loan-to-Value Ratio) loan with 14% annual interest rate (no margin call or liquidation). And the TTHC Lending Program simply enables crypto holders and borrowers to unlock the value of their digital assets by using it as collateral for a loan.

Last but not least, there is also a TTHC Debit Cart Project that connects a cryptocurrency payment processing company with user’s crypto wallet. This process enables the user to settle transactions at any merchant that accepts debit cards using the funds in their crypto wallet.

The Mission of TTHC is to propose a better way to monetize the world of DeFi and to provide people seamless access to a variety of decentralized financial applications. And the ecosystem of TTHC is purposely created to maximize the use of its tokens and to accelerate the global adoption.

About TTHC Token

Based on BEP-20, TTHC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, another 10% is provided for liquidity, 40% is provided for public sale, 5% is provided for rewards, another 5% is provided for staking, and the rest 30% is reserved.

The TTHC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 17, 2022, investors who are interested in TTHC Project investment can easily buy and sell TTHC token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of TTHC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

