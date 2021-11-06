LBank Exchange, the world-class digital asset exchange, is excited to announce that following the huge success of the last voting campaign with over 20,000 participants, it’s launching another poll for the community’s favorite token, don’t miss the opportunity if you already missed the last one! Everyone who votes will get rewarded and have a chance to win MacBook Pro, iPhone 13 and Apple Watch for free!

The poll will last for 7 days from Nov 8, 2021, 20:00 to Nov 14, 2021, 20:00 (UTC+8), participants need to choose their favorite token from 10 quality projects’ tokens elaborately selected by LBank Exchange, the token with the highest votes will be the winner, and participants who voted for the winner token will get a chance to win the biggest prize, everyone who participates in voting will also receive some surprising bonuses.

Stay tuned for more projects:

MARSRISE (MarsRise)

FLOKI (Floki Inu)

CMCX (CORE)

LUFFY (Luffy Inu)

SAMO (SAMOYEDCOIN)

SAFEMOON

SAITAMA

What are the prizes?

LBank Exchange prepared various prizes to ensure that everyone who participates in this voting will get a prize.

After the campaign, winners will be selected from the most voted projects who deposit or trade, the top 3 participants will be rewarded as follows:

Top 1, MacBook Pro ($1299)

Top 2, iPhone 13 ($799)

Top 3, Apple Watch ($399)

Everybody wins!

The rest of the users from most voted project will share a dynamic prize pool (More users deposit or trade, bigger the prize pool!) Other 9 projects participants will receive 200 USDT Staking bonus. (Winners can only withdraw the interest and can’t withdraw the bonus)

How to participate?

There are multiple ways to participate in this voting.

Community voting (accounts for 40% in final result): Users can directly participate in the Telegram community voting, each person can cast 1 vote. (LBank Official Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en) Deposit voting (accounts for 30% in final result): 50 USDT cast 1 vote. Transaction voting (accounts for 30% in final result): 100 USDT cast 1 vote.

Upon completion of the voting process, LBank Exchange will announce the results within 3 working days. LBank Exchange reserves all rights to adjust the rules of this event, including the processing of any vote manipulation.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media：

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info