As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 15th Nov.

Project: WAXP

Listing date: 15th Nov.

Key words: BSC

Official Website: https://on.wax.io/wax-io/

About:

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

Project: LMCSWAP

Listing date: 15th Nov.

Key words: listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.liyeplimal.net/

About:

Based on a community of over 200,000 people around the world, it was high time to take it to the next level and switch the private token into a public cryptocurrency. With members on average packs of L $1,800 per client, the company shows over L $3,650,000,000 gross investment in funds.

Project: PONYO

Listing date: 15th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, ERC20, listed on Uniswap

Official Website: https://www.ponyo-i.nu/

About:

Ponyo-Inu is the very first anime-inspired, auto-impact investing token. The drive behind this project is to help protect all the fish in the sea by capitalising upon the intense anime-centred hype that permeates the Ethereum network.

Project: MOONX

Listing date: 15th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://moonxbsc.com/

About:

MoonX is a hyper-deflationary utility token that is going to be the native currency for the platform we are creating called Market Ledger. Market Ledger is going to be the one-stop-shop for anything Crypto related, whilst also making the overall process more streamlined and accessible for everyone.

Project: DOGECOLA

Listing date: 16th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin, listed on BSC, Pancakeswap

Official Website: https://www.dogecola.finance/

About:

AutoBoost is a one-of-a-kind function that has been built into our contract. Some are familiar with buy back tokens, our token is not just another buy back token. DOGECOLA AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks and burn which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume.

Project: DOGE2

Listing date: 16th Nov.

Key words: DEFI, listed on Bitmart Pancakeswap latoken, BSC

Official Website: https://www.dogecoin2.org/

About:

Dogecoin 2.0 aims to offer investors prolonged growth in utilizing a much more sustainable tokenomics structure than its somewhat inflated predecessor. The supply of Dogecoin 2.0 will be capped at 100million tokens, and no more will ever be minted. Dogecoin 2.0 will initially trade on the BSC network under token symbol: Doge2.

Project: PSYDUCK

Listing date: 17th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap，ERC20,

Official Website: https://psyduckinu.com/

About:

Psyduck live in the Uniswap Region. This Pokemon was owned by a rich guy named Vitalik. However, Psyduck Inu didn’t like having a pampered life-style and kept running away.. If you’re struggling to catch this Psyduck, basically, the highest chance you have of catching this cute Pokémon is to throw some ETH into Uniswap.. and wait to our launch day to catch it.

Project: GINU

Listing date: 17th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap，ERC20

Official Website: https://www.goldinu.space/

About:

Gol D. Roger, more commonly known as Gold Roger, was a legendary pirate who, as captain of the Roger Pirates, held the title of Pirate King and owned the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Inspired by this, GOL D INU is the very first treasure hunting on a blockchain migrated with NFTs to provide tools (maps, “poneglyphs”, etc).

Project: CRB

Listing date: 17th Nov.

Key words: listed on latoken，XT, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.crbcoin.org/

About:

It supports the use of Renewable Energy and fights against global warming and climate change. It aims to reduce energy consumption to zero in transactions in the blockchain chain. It is environmentally friendly.

Project: WEMIX

Listing date: 18th Nov.

Key words: Klay Chain，listed on GATE

Official Website: https://wemixnetwork.com/

About:

Wemix is a blockchain based Global Gaming Platform developed by Wemade Tree that issubsidiary company of WEMADE as its flagship blockchain gaming services arm. “Wemix” is a platform for gaming dApps providing users with wallets and marketplace for digital assets (fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens). Wemix envisions to nurture a blockchain gaming ecosystem with users’ “experiential value” at the core while existing blockchain gaming projects are just focused on digital asset exchange.

Project: DBC

Listing date: 18th Nov.

Key words: DEFI, listed on BitMart and BSC, ERC20

Official Website: https://deepbrainchain.org/

About:

DeepBrain Chain was founded in November 2017 with the vision of building an infinitely scalable, distributed high-performance computing network based on blockchain technology and to become the most important infrastructure in the 5G+AI era.

Project: PN

Listing date: 18th Nov.

Key words: Meme coin, listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://probablynothing.live/

About:

Probably Nothing is a brand new crpyo meme token designed to show the naysayers that there really is something brewing in the space, with big marketing, influencer backing on Twitter and a reliable trusted team to take the token to the next level over and over again

Project: WINRY

Listing date: 18th Nov.

Key words: listed on niswap，ERC20

Official Website: https://winryinuofficial.com/

About:

Winry Inu is a decentralized project that was birthed on the ERC20 platform. Winry Inu is the first of its kind in the sense of decentralization and community driven project participation. Offering redistribution to its holders on every transaction, supplying a form of passive income.

Project: XCC

Listing date: 19th Nov.

Key words: Main Net

Official Website: https://excc.co/

About:

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) was created in 2017 to further the development of a user-centric cryptocurrency-exchanging ecosystem. ExchangeCoin is the utility coin created to support the decentralized exchange..

Project: ZINU

Listing date: 19th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap Pancakeswap, ERC20, BSC

Official Website: https://zombieinu.io/

About:

Zombie Inu is going to be featured in his very own NFT video game. Players will be able to earn NFT’s by playing the game. Investors will also be able to purchase $ZINU NFT’S! There are 10,000 unique Gen 0 avatars, and over 200 assets paired with 6 traits, randomly generated on the blockchain. The permutations are endless, resulting in limitless possibilities ranked by their rarity.

Project: TCG2

Listing date: 20th Nov.

Key words: NFT, listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://tcg.world/

About:

TCG Coin 2.0 is the foundation for two online economies bringing gaming and collectible trading and selling to the Binance chain. TCG Trading Platform is a marketplace for buyers and sellers of collectible gaming and sports cards including Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic The Gathering and more.

Project: VIKINGS

Listing date: 21th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin, listed on Pancakeswap,BSC

Official Website: https://vikingsinu.org/

About:

Vikings are families on the high seas. Spur the growth of the coins that you hold. VIKINGS will be integral to a global platform where meme, community, celebrity and other social currencies can be listed, compared and marketed. Leverage $VIKINGS’s utilities to help your coin become more popular.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 8st to14th November, 2021

Name: SHILL

Weekly gain: 3504%

Official Website: https://projectseed.io/

Name: GODS

Weekly gain: 369%

Official Website: https://godsunchained.com/

Name: ETERNAL

Weekly gain: 357%

Official Website: https://cryptomines.app/

Name: IMX

Weekly gain: 260%

Official Website: https://www.immutable.com

Name: GM

Weekly gain: 226%

Official Website: https://www.gmwagmi.io/

Name: GART

Weekly gain: 216%

Official Website: https://griffinart.finance/

Name: YYE

Weekly gain: 198%

Official Website: https://yye-energy.io

Name: CRO

Weekly gain: 184%

Official Website: https://crypto.com/

Name: AOS

Weekly gain: 137%

Official Website: http://www.aos.plus/

Name: DOE

Weekly gain: 133%

Official Website: https://dogsofelon.io/

Name: TZKI

Weekly gain: 124%

Official Website: https://www.tzuki.org

Name: MARSINU

Weekly gain: 107%

Official Website: https://marsinu.com

Name: MINISAITAMA

Weekly gain: 106%

Official Website: https://minisaitama.io/

Name: LFW

Weekly gain: 103%

Official Website: https://legendfantasywar.com/

Name: ENS

Weekly gain: 80%

Official Website: https://ens.domains/

Name: POT

Weekly gain: 78%

Official Website: https://x-protocol.com/

Name: KAINET

Weekly gain: 74%

Official Website: https://www.kainet.world/

Name: WOLVERINU

Weekly gain: 64%

Official Website: https://www.wolverinu.com/

Name: BLUESPARROW

Weekly gain: 63%

Official Website: https://bluesparrowtoken.com

Name: DOGEKONGZILLA

Weekly gain: 29%

Official Website: https://www.dogekongzilla.com/

Name: SMRAT

Weekly gain: 26%

Official Website: https://moonrat.finance/

Name: IMC

Weekly gain: 17%

Official Website: https://www.imctoken.com/

Name: MONONOKE INU

Weekly gain: 15%

Official Website: https://www.mononoke-i.nu/

Name: DESIRE

Weekly gain: 7%

Official Website: https://www.tastenfts.com/desirenft/

Name: GN

Official Website: https://ngmi-gn.com/

Name: SHIBLITE

Official Website: https://www.shiblite.com/

Name: SIT

Official Website: https://sitpay.io

Name: KAWA

Official Website: https://kawatoken.io/

Name: IBNB

Official Website: https://ibnb.finance/

