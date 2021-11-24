As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 23rd Nov.

Project: UEDC

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: BSC, DeFi, Listed on Pancakeswap, XT

Official Website: https://unitedemiratedecentralizedcoin.com/

About:

United Emirate Decentralized Coin (UEDC) is an open source, peer-to- peer, Anonymous Cryptocurrency created on the Excellent Binance Smart Chain based carefully developed by Industry experts based in the Middle East.

Project: TCG2

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://tcg.world/

About:

TCG Coin 2.0 is the backbone of two online economies that will bring gaming and collectible trading and selling on the Binance blockchain. TCG Trading Platform is a marketplace for collectors of Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic The Gathering, and other collectible gaming and sports cards.

Project: BR

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: Main Net

Official Website: https://bohrweb.org/

About:

Bohr is a worldwide blockchain open source community project that consists of microkernels and functional modules to create a customized blockchain architecture. Bohr (BR) is a blockchain operating system that offers a large number of encapsulated interfaces and fast smart contract services.

Project: MANA

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words:

Official Website: https://decentraland.org/

About: Top 100, NFT platform, ERC-20, Listed on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum token that powers the Decentraland virtual reality platform. MANA can be used to pay for virtual plots of land in Decentraland as well as in-world goods and services.

Project: TPOS

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: NFT, BSC, Listed on Pancakeswap

Official Website: https://magicacademy.finance/

About:

Magic Academy is a game that blends NFT and the new IDLE RPG in an innovative way. Magic Academy will take all gamers on an exciting magical adventure and fight journey thanks to its captivating plot and rich cast of characters.

Project: HELIOS

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: NFT, ERC-20, Listed UNISWAP

Official Website: https://www.missionhelios.io/

About:

Mission Helios is a decentralized space society that combines blockchain technology with space exploration. Our goal is to build a full-scale ecosystem of applications, educational initiatives, and space-related projects based on blockchain technology to connect society, space research, and exploration.

Project: BATMAN

Listing date: 22nd Nov.

Key words: MEME, listed on Uniswap，ERC20,

Official Website: https://batmanerc.com/

About:

Batman Token wants to create a decentralized project in which the investor is an active participant. All of the pack’s investors will work together to reach the moon and beyond. Every investor has the ability to vote and propose ideas for improving the ecosystem. Every investment has the opportunity to collaborate with other participants on the project.

Project: SHIBELON

Listing date: 23rd Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Pancakeswap，BSC

Official Website: https://shibelon.net/

About:

The cryptocurrency ShibElon (SHIBELON) is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) technology. It was released on November 14th and is a meme coin with a rewards structure that passively compensates all holders with $BNB for every transaction involving ShibElon token on BSC.

Project: LTNM

Listing date: 23rd Nov.

Key words: Main Net, BTC, Listed on Hotbit, HitBTC

Official Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

About:

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a bitcoin hard fork that seeks to continue Bitcoin’s vision of a bankless, peer-to-peer electronic payment system. It’s a Bitcoin hard fork that can handle massive transaction volumes, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. The goal is to address the scalability and TPS rate issues that plague Bitcoin’s parent cryptocurrency.

Project: FYD

Listing date: 23rd Nov.

Key words: DeFi, Listed on HotBit, Crex24

Official Website: https://www.fydcoin.com/

About:

FYD is an online community of freelancers and crypto enthusiasts that are collaborating to create a decentralized gig economy based on web dApps, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. Introducing cryptocurrencies, staking, mining, NFT, and Masternodes to newbies. FYD has its own live blockchain, has never held a pre-sale, ICO, or IEO, and is supported entirely by the community and its automated treasury.

Project: MUSK

Listing date: 23rd Nov.

Key words: DEFI, BSC

Official Website: https://muskswap.io/

About:

MuskSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap BEP-20 tokens, and MUSK is its native coin. Farming $MUSK by staking $MUSK or LP tokens; and participating in liquidity pools and earning fees. MuskSwap emphasizes the advantages of decentralization.

Project: BNBH

Listing date: 23rd Nov.

Key words: GameFi, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://bnbheroes.io/

About:

BNB HEROES is an NFT collectible card game based on Oracle that emphasizes game economy, expansion, and sustainability. It is the first NFT game with a play-to-earn component that awards players in BNB.

Project: RIDGE

Listing date: 24th Nov.

Key words: Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC-20

Official Website: https://ridge.fi/

About:

Ridge was founded in 2021 and is a community driven charity token on ERC-20 by a Saitama whale that was made to spread crypto awareness. The goal of the platform is to link crypto finance and donations.

Project: DOX

Listing date: 24th Nov.

Key words: NFT, BSC, Listed on Pancakeswap, Flooz Trade

Official Website: https://www.doxxed.org/

About:

DOXXED is a Binance Smart Chain startup with a unique ecosystem of different utilities and use cases, as well as a unique ecosystem of holder reflection, revenue share, and buybacks.

Project: TOTORO

Listing date: 24th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.totoroinu.co/

About:

TotoroInu is a utility token that will be utilized on TotoroPad, a multi-chain, anime-themed launchpad with a refund system to ensure your safety and satisfaction. The team wants to build a complete brand, ecosystem, and become a reference among the largest projects, with substantial partnerships and new token features.

Project: HZM

Listing date: 25th Nov.

Key words: DeFi, Listed on XT, Whitebit, ERC-20

Official Website: https://hzmcoin.com/

About:

The Ethereum (ERC-20) blockchain is used to create ZM Coin, a decentralized cryptocurrency. The coin is intended to be as accessible and user-friendly as possible, allowing people all around the world to conduct secure and convenient transactions on a regular basis.

Project: KOROMARU

Listing date: 25th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin, listed on Uniswap, ERC-20

Official Website: https://www.koromaruinu.com/

About:

KOROMARU (KOROMARU) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was introduced in 2021. It’s the first anime and dog meme hybrid to launch on Ethereum, bringing value through NFTs and NFT-based games that unites the worlds of dog memes and anime.

Project: UPS

Listing date: 25th Nov.

Key words: Sol Chain, Listed on eTorox, Vindax

Official Website: https://upfi.network/

About:

The UPFI Network is a fractional-algorithmic stable currency protocol that is unique. The ultimate purpose of the UPFI Protocol is to replace fixed-supply digital assets with stable, highly scalable, decentralized algorithmic money. The UPFI Network intends to eliminate fixed-supply digital assets by bridging the gap between digital currencies and real-world applications at near-zero transaction costs.

Project: BEZOGE

Listing date: 25th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap, OX-protocol, Hotbit, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.bezoge.com/

About:

Bezoge Earth ($BEZOGE) is the first community-run, decentralized meme coin with its own Meme Metaverse to earn MMORPG tokens. The Legends of Bezogia, a massive open-world sandbox-style game in which players can summon their own Bezogi characters from a large selection of different breeds by minting in-game NFTs, is a massive open-world sandbox-style game in which players can summon their own Bezogi characters from a large selection of different breeds.

Project: KLAYG

Listing date: 26th Nov.

Key words: GameFi, Listed Bigone, ERC-20

Official Website: https://klaygames.io/index.do

About:

KlayGames is a blockchain-based platform for the development of new play-to-earn (P2E) games. It is a platform that allows new games to achieve momentum by bootstrapping. We also ensure that new games joining the platform benefit the KlayGames ecosystem as well as getting benefits by maintaining a standard for high-quality, fun-to-play games.

Project: GINUX

Listing date: 26th Nov.

Key words: DeFi/NFT, Listed on Pancakeswap, bakery, BSC

Official Website: https://greenshiba.org/

About:

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) is a fully decentralized, zero-emission, and widely distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy with the goal of protecting the environment and supporting the leading environmental activists. It’s built on top of the BSC network.

Project: NTX

Listing date: 24th Nov.

Key words: Listed on Hotbit, Probit, ERC-20

Official Website: https://www.nitroex.io/

About:

NitroEx Exchange intends to provide a one-of-a-kind interface that includes real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, allowing customers to buy and sell quickly. NTX is a cryptocurrency that provides its users with additional benefits, such as enhanced limitations and revenue.

Project: LEOPARD

Listing date: 26th Nov.

Key words: BSC, Listed on Pancakeswap

Official Website: https://leopardbsc.org/

About:

Leopard is a Bep-20-based coin. Pancakeswape is the home of Leopard LP, where you can trade our tokens. Liquidity will be imprisoned indefinitely. The Development Team will only take 5% of the overall Supply, which will be used primarily for marketing.

Project: NEVADA

Listing date: 24th Nov.

Key words: MEME coin, listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://nevada.casino/

About:

The Nevada team is working on a Binance Smart Chain project inspired by casino games and lottery themes found in Las Vegas casinos. To encourage community connection, Nevada’s socials host regular community activities such as Professional Poker Player Get-to-Know Sessions and Singing Competitions. The $NEVADA token is the native token of the Nevada ecosystem.

Project: EGC

Listing date: 26h Nov.

Key words: Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://evergrowcoin.com/

About:

EverGrow Coin is a one-of-a-kind deflationary token designed to reduce the overall number of tokens in circulation over time. Binance-tied USD, a regulated stable-coin pegged one to one to the US dollar, is rewarded to all EGC holders. It operates on a frictionless yield farming and liquidity creation methodology that is autonomous.

Project: METALINK

Listing date: 27th Nov.

Key words: Listed on Hotbit, Cointiger, Bitforex, ERC20

Official Website: https://metalinkbsc.com/

About:

MetaLink is the proposed future generation of the internet, which will offer decentralized smart Link rewards. It’s a limitless, world-class reward system that’s as simple to use as the internet.

Project: XL

Listing date: 27th Nov.

Key words: DeFi, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://twitter.com/ProjectXoloInu

About:

Xolo Inu is a decentralized financial payment network that uses the blockchain to recreate the traditional payment stack. To promote programmable payments and the creation of open financial infrastructure, it uses a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins that are algorithmically stabilized by its legal tender, XL.

Project: DEXI

Listing date: 27th Nov.

Key words: DeFi, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://dexioprotocol.com/

About:

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) is a multi-level, community-driven protocol with an emphasis on specified key cryptographic objectives. In May 2021, Dexioprotocol was established and deployed. DEXI Wallet was released in Q3 of 2021, after the project was listed on CoinMarketCap and added to TrustWallet.

Project: SHIRYOINU

Listing date: 28th Nov.

Key words: NFT game, Listed on Uniswap, ERC-20

Official Website: https://shiryoinu.com/

About:

Shiryo-Inu is the most recent community-focused Ethereum coin to go live. The team is made up of DeFi professionals, and the platform is an NFT game card where users can play to earn.

Project: ATRI

Listing date: 28th Nov.

Key words: NFT, Listed on Uniswap, Hotbit, Probit, ERC-20

Official Website: https://www.atarichain.com/

About:

The Atari Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created with the goal of becoming the industry’s standard token. We plan to list the Atari Token on as many exchanges as possible, making it as easy as possible for token holders to exchange their tokens for other currencies.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 15st to 21th November, 2021

Name: ZMAX

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: https://www.zillamatrix.com/

Name: ZINU

Weekly gain: 31%

Official Website: https://zombieinu.io/

Name: WAXP

Weekly gain: 304%

Official Website: https://on.wax.io/wax-io/

Name: MOONX

Weekly gain: 30%

Official Website: https://moonxbsc.com/

Name: DOGECOLA

Weekly gain: 7%

Official Website: https://www.dogecola.finance/

Name: PN

Weekly gain: 9%

Official Website: https://probablynothing.live/

Name: SON

Weekly gain: 24%

Official Website: https://sonofshib.com/

Name: BBETH

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website: https://babyethproject.com/

Name: DBC

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: http://www.deepbrainchain.org/

Name: CHECK

Weekly gain: 44%

Official Website: https://paycheck.io

Name: ELMON

Weekly gain: 200%

Official Website: https://elemon.io/

Name: NORA

Weekly gain: 110%

Official Website: https://snowcrash.finance/

Name: QNT

Weekly gain: 70%

Official Website: https://www.quant.network/

Name: LMCSWAP

Weekly gain: 375%

Official Website: https://www.liyeplimal.net/

Name: WEMIX

Weekly gain: 3129%

Official Website: https://wemixnetwork.com/

Name: XCC

Weekly gain: 2202%

Official Website: https://www.chivescoin.org/

Name: SLIM

Weekly gain: 201%

Official Website: https://www.solanium.io/

Name: PONYO

Official Website: https://www.ponyo-i.nu/

Name: PSYDUCK

Official Website: https://psyduckinu.com/

Name: GINU

Official Website: https://www.goldinu.space/

Name: VIKINGS

Official Website: https://vikingsinu.org/

Name: DOGE2

Official Website: https://www.dogecoin2.org/

Name: CRB

Official Website: https://www.crbcoin.org/

Name: WINRY

Official Website: https://winryinuofficial.com/

Name: FCF

Official Website: https://frenchconnection.finance/

Name: QRDO

Official Website: https://www.qredo.com/