Crypto enthusiasts and traders are currently competing for the opportunity to trade and win up to $100,000 in FUNToken vouchers at Binance.

FUNToken has partnered with Binance to launch an exciting promotion that promises to entice crypto traders to get in on the action with the world’s number one gaming token, FUNToken.

Running from October 21st to 28th, the offer is gaining momentum as they reach the midway point of the contest.

Listed on major crypto exchanges such as Binance, BitFinex, Changelly, HitBTC, and OKEx, FUNToken boasts over 250,000 users; it’s safe to say, many more will join after this promotion runs its course.

Split into two promotions with a total of three categories, the contest will give away $100,000 in FUNToken vouchers – $70,000 in Promotion A (two categories – $20,000 and $50,000), and $30,000 in Promotion B.

Promotion A offers traders the chance to ‘Learn and Earn’; participants must watch the FUN introduction video in its entirety and take the quiz, as well as trade 25,000 FUN or more with both buy and sell positions (with the eligible pairs). In the first category, $20,000 in FUN vouchers will be distributed to those who answer the most questions correctly, in proportion to the correct answers of all participating users.

The second category in Promotion A requires users to trade 50,000 or more in FUN (both buy and sell positions) in eligible pairs, as well as taking the aforementioned FUNToken quiz.

However, in order to be eligible for the $50,000 FUN prize pool, users must answer ALL answers correctly.

As for Promotion B, those who trade 100,000 FUN or more during the offer period will stand a chance of collecting their share of $30,000 in FUNToken vouchers. Traders are ranked based on their total FUN trading volume in their Binance accounts with eligible pairs, both buy and sell positions.

There is an ultimate Top 5 ranking, the 1st place prize being $8,000 in FUN, which will go to one lucky individual, and the 5th being $1,000 in FUN – 2nd to 4th range from $6,000 to $2,000 in FUN. There is a remaining $5,000 in FUN for placements after the Top 5.

If you want to get in on the ‘FUN’, you can go ahead and register here and get involved before the promotion ends on October 28th.

FUNToken is one to watch closely; this one-stop gaming token brings true transparency and fair play to the gaming arena, absolutely filling a crucial gap in the market which no other token has managed to accomplish.

For traders, those who game, avid crypto investors, and the many in between, now’s the time to bring some FUN into your world and your wallets.