Adayield is a lending platform where users can hold their assets and receive interest or borrow tokens and repay it after a while. Like other currency market protocols, Adayield is built on cardano network, open-source, and non-custodial Defi protocol. Two principal roles are supplier and borrower.

Adayield in full operations will provide borrowers with better interest than competitors, a new mechanism for determining interest rates is considered, choosing each market’s borrowing interest rate. Based on this mechanism, the borrower will repay the system at a more stable rate than other platforms. The interest received from the borrowers is distributed among the suppliers according to the amount they have provided.

What is AYID token?

Like other currency market protocols, Adayield is built on cardano network, open-source, and non-custodial Defi protocol. Thus, the native token of Adayield (AYID) was designed with one primary goal in mind – to achieve decentralization governance.

The AYID token is a Cardano network, supporting a vote delegation process, AYID token-holders (and their delegates) can discuss, propose, and vote on any future changes to the Adayield protocol. For instance, they can include new assets, or change asset-specific requirements on Adayield.

Governance decides to burning, liquidity mining or other usage by voting on the proposals submitted.

AYID Token Use Case

Protocol Governance:The $AYID token can be used to govern various components of Adayield platform, including the futures protocol, exchange parameters, and protocol upgrades via a DAO structure. Governance decides burning, liquidity mining, or other usages by voting on the proposals submitted.

Liquidity Mining: Governance can plan to distribute a specified number of $AYID tokens daily weighted by each network participant’s liquidity. In fact, Liquidity mining in the world of DeFi refers to the process of depositing or lending designated token assets with a mining mechanism to provide liquidity for the product’s fund pool and thus obtain an income. This mechanism will increase the users and interact with the platform.

Staking: taking is particularly useful for large stakeholders who want to ensure maximum protection of their funds while supporting the network and get rewards for it. This method removes the tokens from the circulation and event to accrue value for $AYID.

Ecosystem Foundation Layer: Attract assets and build incentives that can empower an ecosystem of financial products.

About Adayield

Adayield is a lending platform users can hold their assets and receive interest or borrow tokens and repay it after a while. It is built on Cardano network, open-source, and non-custodial defi protocol. The Adayield team provides some practical and more user-friendly features to make borrowers and lenders satisfied with their goals.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adayield

Discord: https://discord.gg/wkxxeRYE

Medium: https://medium.com/@Adayield

Media Details

Company Name: ADAyield Finance

Contact Name: Nader Poordeljoo

Email: Support@adayield.net

Location: UAE, Dubai

Website: https://www.adayield.net