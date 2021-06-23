TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 23, 2021

Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with a deflationary token model. Like any other blockchain, it is decentralized with no third-party interference. Currently, it is the best market platform with features like NFT marketplace, Lottery, IDO, and other Advanced Features.

It offers an impressive and user-friendly interface to its vast community. Anyone can trade with ease on the platform regardless of their experience in cryptocurrencies. The platform continues to get high offers due to its efficiency, secure crypto solutions, and the use of blockchain technology.

The platform hit together 25k+ users in Telegram and Twitter ahead of their public sale from June 25 to June 30.

Leonicorn Swap announced on Twitter:

“2000+ Investors whitelisted so far. Last night we published our whitepaper V1.0. Just 4 days left for our mega Public sale Event. Without you guys, it was impossible to reach 32.5K followers on Twitter and 18k on TG. Thank you, everyone, for your support. Leonicornswap.compic.twitter.com/nf7a384KUU”

Leonicorn Swap Users

The platform has ordinary people who are users of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for various personalized purposes. For example, some will engage in micro-investments by buying and holding on to their cryptocurrencies. Another uses blockchain to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Leonicorn Swap has a massive community that has an interest in various projects that the platform offers. The increasing number allows them to set prominent figures for their public sale that amounts to a price of $0.05 from the allocated maximum of $3000 and a minimum of $50.

Users enjoy all trading options in one marketplace. The deflationary token model allows a 2% auto staking reward for all holders as yield. They also receive another 1% token burn for each transaction made. There is no extra burning after 120M.

The ecosystem of Leonicorn Swap allows for a decentralized marketplace for its users. Thus, it is neutral with advanced Defi tools and products that are easy to trade with. As a result, each user has an upper hand to choose their trading options.

Leonicorn Swap Investors

Investors are a massive part of the Leonicorn Swap ecosystem. From the above tweet, they have over 2000 investors whitelisted for the oncoming public sale. They are skilled experts in the field and invest more for the future than the current market figures.

They also invest their money in various projects for the booming blockchain to gain profits in the future. The high number of investors in the Leonicorn Swap community offers many benefits to start trading on the platform. There are various campaigns in place with considerable prices to win.

Leonicorn Swap is a one-stop marketplace where anyone can trade and provide liquidity for their projects and others. Any user can also buy and sell NFT while raising funds for their projects via the IDO/IFO model. It is a complete solution for all users and investors.

Initial DEX Offering/ Initial Framing Offering helps in raising funds for future real case projects that interest investors. The LEOS Tokens raise these to aid in funding projects and raise more funds. Also, they are used to grow the token price and increase the existing ecosystem.

The Leonicorn swap community updates users on the latest news and trending trading options before the public sale. Folio and engage in the conversation on the various social media platforms.

Media Contact

CEO- Mofassair Hossain

Company – Leonicorn Swap

Email- info@leonicornswap.com

Telegram- LEONICORN SWAP OFFICIAL COMMUNITY

Twitter- LEONICORN SWAP

PR Contact-

Name- Somnath Karmakar

Company- News Coverage agency

Email- Newscoverage.agency@gmail.com

Team- News coverage agency