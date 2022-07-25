Is Bitcoin cloud mining still worthy of investment? Read the following LetMeCloud review to know all you wanted to know about crypto cloud mining. As a top-rated hash provider, LetMeCloud is still a matter of great interest for many Bitcoin investors who search for a trusted website to mine crypto. We tried to find out if LetMeCloud scam or the real deal, and how much money you can earn by investing in cloud mining contracts on this British platform that recently got a lot of hype.

How Does Cloud Mining Work

Before we start with our LetMeCloud review, let us briefly remind you what cloud mining actually is and how this model works.

Cloud-based cryptocurrency mining is a technology that allows renting hash power from remote data centers owned by third-part Blockchain companies (we usually call them cloud mining or hash providers). To understand this concept, try to compare cloud mining to classical leasing. In cloud hash mining, you rent a part of computation power from a company that runs and maintains mining hardware. Similarly to leasing, you pay some fees by renting a hash rate. In other words, you mine Bitcoin and other digital assets without buying and maintaining your own mining farm. And you do not spend terrifying amounts on electricity bills every month. While classical mining requires high investments in equipment (as well as high operational costs), Bitcoin cloud mining is available even with a few hundred dollars as an initial amount.

Why LetMeCloud: Review Pros and Cons

If you are already familiar with the crypto cloud mining business, you know how many cheaters try to sell their ‘services’ to Bitcoin investors. To avoid fraud, it is extremely important to find a reliable cloud mining provider who really sells hash power, not the air. If you want to know is LetMeCloud scam or that reputable company, check out some of their advantages.

The minimum initial amount is $250 only.

The average profitability is 230%.

Instant payouts are available daily.

Detailed real-time statistics in the user account.

The payback period is about 6-7 months.

Referral program with a lifetime 20% rewards.

Payments and payouts via both credit cards and BTC wallets.

24/7 online support with quick response time.

Users can control the mining process from any device.

So is LetMeCloud scam? Our research claims it is definitely not another cheater but a reliable cloud mining provider with thousands of active users who mine Bitcoin under affordable and profitable contracts.

LetMeCloud: Review Contracts

When you registered and made a deposit on LetMeCloud (review available payment methods below), choose a convenient hash contract. The company offers a good diversity of Bitcoin plans, so you can select a proper one depending on your entry amount and return expectations.

The key thing affecting the profitability of Bitcoin cloud mining is the hash rate (also known as hash power). Generally, it is a measure of the computational power of crypto mining hardware. Hash power is measured in units of Hash per second (H/s). Or rather, in Giga hash per second (GH/s) if we talk about the Bitcoin network that is extremely powerful nowadays. If you wish to get higher returns from cloud mining, just select the Bitcoin plan option with a high hash power on LetMeCloud. Review the currently available options below.

BTC Plan Duration Minimum Hash Power Profit from 1k Profitability Rate Standart 12-month 24 000 GH/s $1800 180% Start Bonus 12-month 48 000 GH/s $2160 180% + 20% FT Bonus 12-month 96 000 GH/s $2394 180% + 33%

Gonna try cryptocurrency cloud mining for the first time on LetMeCloud? Review prices/profitability rates and test their services with a ‘Start’ plan that will bring you 180% returns within 6 or 7 months.

Want to make the most from hash mining? Your better answers are ‘Smart’ Bitcoin contracts with the highest hash power and profitability.

Unlike legit websites like LetMeCloud, scam projects may offer you hash mining contracts with absolutely unbelievable prices and profitability rates. Just remember that empty promises do not mean real profit in crypto cloud mining. So it’s better to choose reputable companies such as LetMeCloud. Scam websites are not gonna end well for you and your money, and that’s a fact.

Profitability

To make our LetMeCloud review more compelling, let’s find out how much money you can make by using Bitcoin cloud hash mining contracts in 2022.

Your Investment Hash Rate You Rent Earnings per Day Earnings per month Earnings per Year $500 15 300 GH/s $3.27 $99.00 $1197.00 $2,000 61 321 GH/s $13.11 $399.00 $4788.00 $5,000 153 302 GH/s $32.79 $997.50 $11 970.00 $10,000 306 604 GH/s $65.58 $1 995.00 $23 940.00

Note all return amounts here are calculated with a 33% hash power bonus. A 33% promo bonus is available for every new customer on LetMeCloud.

Payment Methods

If you decide to start mining digital coins on LetMeCloud, review payment methods to know how to purchase and rent a miner. Currently, there are three payment methods available on their platform.

Credit cards . Make a payment with any of your credit cards. MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, American Express, and Visa Electron are accepted on LetMeCloud. Scam websites may pretend to be reliable and then steal your card number and CVV2. But on trustworthy cloud mining platforms like LetMeCloud, all financial information is strongly guarded by the latest encryption technologies.

. Make a payment with any of your credit cards. MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, American Express, and Visa Electron are accepted on LetMeCloud. Scam websites may pretend to be reliable and then steal your card number and CVV2. But on trustworthy cloud mining platforms like LetMeCloud, all financial information is strongly guarded by the latest encryption technologies. Bitcoin wallet . If you already have your cryptocurrency address, use it to purchase a hash power on LetMeCloud (review the process in the ‘Payment’ section in your account). All you have to do to pay for a miner via BTC wallet is just copy a one-time Bitcoin address or scan the QR code in your account. It’s quick and easy. Note if you have already purchased but the payment status has not changed yet to ‘Transaction received’, you shouldn’t close a payment form page.

. If you already have your cryptocurrency address, use it to purchase a hash power on LetMeCloud (review the process in the ‘Payment’ section in your account). All you have to do to pay for a miner via BTC wallet is just copy a one-time Bitcoin address or scan the QR code in your account. It’s quick and easy. Note if you have already purchased but the payment status has not changed yet to ‘Transaction received’, you shouldn’t close a payment form page. Exchange. You also can purchase a contract via the Exchange service. Several partner websites help to make payments on LetMeCloud. Scam platforms may offer you similar scam exchanges but on LetMeCloud, everything is absolutely clear. And all partners are trusted and safe. So feel free to use the company’s partner websites to pay for a miner you selected. To make a payment, copy a one-time BTC address in your account, open one of the exchange websites, fill out the form, and complete the transaction.

To read more about payments on LetMeCloud, review a ‘Payment’ section in your account right after registration. You also can ask any question by contacting a LetMeCloud support team via email or chat with them on the website. Customer support is available 24 hours 7 days a week.

The Final Words: Is LetMeCloud scam or a Trusted Website

So is LetMeCloud scam or legit? Is it possible to earn Bitcoins by purchasing their cloud hash mining contracts? We hope our LetMeCloud review made you clear about these questions. As a trusted licensed hash provider, the British company provides reliable mining services affordable for advanced and new crypto investors. And in contrast with LetMeCloud, scam projects are nothing but a whole lot of problems. So you have to make your choice in the most responsible manner when you select a cryptocurrency cloud mining provider to start your own Bitcoin business.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.