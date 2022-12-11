The prices of cryptocurrencies like the Sandbox (SAND) and Fantom (FTM) have fallen significantly and are currently relatively cheaper. Also, Rocketize (JATO) is running a pre-sale where the development team is offering JATO tokens for less than their future potential worth. But why should you care?

Typically, seasoned crypto traders look out for good entry points such as this to buy in on potential cryptocurrencies. This strategy allows them to maximize their gains when prices go up.

This article will discuss why it might make sense to buy Rocketize (JATO), The Sandbox (SAND), and Fantom (FTM) now.

Learn About The Latest Meme Coin with DeFi Features, Rocketize

Rocketize (JATO) is a Web3 project building on the BNB Chain. It is developing a modest space program to create an inclusive platform for integrating cryptocurrency technologies in orbit.

The project is essentially a DeFi meme coin. It intends to grow its ‘atomic nation’ community through meme coin hype and then offer various DeFi and NFT features to create value for users.

Rocketize (JATO) will offer decentralized exchange (DEX) services to allow users to swap cryptocurrencies seamlessly. It will also offer NFT minting events and a marketplace where users can trade their tokens.

Interestingly, Rocketize (JATO) will reward users for owning Rocketize wallets and coins. Also, the coin is deflationary as the platform will periodically burn or permanently remove a portion of its tokens from circulation to boost the price of the circulating supply. This also rewards holders with gains.

The rewards will be generated from the 2% tax users pay to transact on the platform. It is from this collected tax that Rocketize will incentivize wallet holders and burn the rest.

Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale participants also have more to gain. The team is offering various bonuses, including deposit bonuses, pre-sale stage bonuses, referrals, etc., to reward users. You can receive up to 15% extra tokens when you join.

The Metaverse Show Continues with The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse platform that allows users to create digital assets and gaming experiences and monetize them by offering them for sale on its marketplace. Users can also interact and explore other activities within the space.

The Sandbox (SAND) gaming experiences are hosted on LANDS, which are NFTs that define the ownership of a specific part of the shared metaverse. Users can also create and customize their avatars within the game.

The platform’s native token, SAND, supports transactions on the platform. The token’s price saw growth in the last bull cycle when it hit its all-time high of $8.44. However, just like other cryptos affected by the bear market in 2022, SAND fell below $1.

But considering the project’s growth and development prospects, this might be a good entry point for long-term holders.

Fantom’s Greater Days Might Still be Ahead

Fantom (FTM) is a smart contract platform that aims to maximize network speed and scalability. The platform seeks to improve on the shortcomings of blockchain technology that limit the functionality of much decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, including high transaction fees and long transaction confirmation times.

Fantom (FTM) uses a type of distributed ledger technology called a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to provide its solution. It has helped reduce the frustration of crypto enthusiasts and increase access to DeFi.

The platform’s native token, FTM coin, serves important functions within the ecosystem. It powers the DeFi suite that programmers create with the network. It is also used to process and validate transactions and secure the network.

The token made waves early this year as it soared to new highs, although it has lost much of its value due to the bear market. Despite its current price, investors’ sentiments are still bullish. Experts believe FTM has a chance to make a big comeback in the next bull cycle.

Conclusion

We have discussed three cryptocurrencies that are currently cheaply priced but have the potential to soar in the nearest future. The Sandbox (SAND) and Fantom (FTM) have both achieved success in the cryptocurrency market and still have room for growth. Rocketize (JATO) is just starting, but it has big ambitions.

You might want to buy into these projects now for a chance to make a profit in the future.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.