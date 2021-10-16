Today, the official launch date has been announced for the release of Liquid Crafts limited edition NFT collection – Dragons and Bourbon, on Oct 29th at 12 PM PST. Each NFT is tied to a rare bottle of handcrafted, unique, bourbon that can be traded like any other NFT but also redeemed for the physical bottle at any time the holder sees fit.

This is a brand new concept that removes some of the hurdles associated with investing in fine liquors. It also gives collectors of NFTs a chance to diversify their portfolios and take a step into this more traditional style of investing.

The Dragons and Bourbon NFT Series

The first initial mint from Liquid Craft – Dragons & Bourbon (D&B), is only available through this limited collection as part of the Oct 29th launch. Liquid Craft has taken the most delicate, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind bourbons available and tied these bottles of liquid art to limited edition NFTs.

This small-batch, fine bourbon is crafted by The Heart Distillery, a team of international, award-winning distillers from the beautiful and pristine Colorado Rockies. The Heart Distillery have truly gone above and beyond to create a one-of-a-kind premium batch that you cannot find anywhere else – a genuinely collectible bottle of liquid art.

Fine Liquor and NFTs – A Perfect Pairing?

The world of fine wines, rare spirits, and liquors is an ever-growing market that has seen values increase over 500% in the last ten years, while the number of would-be collectors and investors trying to capitalize on this appreciation has skyrocketed much the same.

With the popularity of NFTs during 2021 rising like nothing seen before, Liquid Craft has identified an opportunity for both markets to coexist and mutually benefit from one another.

Typically, the procedures involved when investing in rare spirits and fine wines include intermediary processes like brokers and auction houses. At the same time, investors also have to consider expensive (and potentially risky) shipping and secure storage. Not an easy or exceptionally smooth task for newcomers into the market.

NFTs Backed With Appreciating Assets

This is where NFTs come into play. Liquid Craft uses this new and prevalent technology to remove these barriers and bring in a new wave of investment opportunities for collectors of both industries. NFT collectors are now able to trade tangible, physical, and appreciating assets in the form of fine liquors, while traditional investors of these spirits and wines can forget about the previous barriers they faced when engaging in this investment space.

How Liquid Craft is Blending The Two Worlds

The basic concept behind NFTs is simple, NFTs are tokens that can represent ownership of unique items, art, music, collectibles, and now one-of-a-kind spirits and wine. They can be traded, collected, gifted, sold, and resold, only have one official owner, cannot be altered, and are secured by a smart contract through blockchain technology.

Simply buying the NFT tied to the physical bottle, investors can utilize blockchain’s simplicity, speed, and security to invest in real, tangible, and appreciating liquid assets. The bottle never has to leave the supplier’s safety unless harvesting (redeeming) is requested from the owner. The holder can redeem the bottle once purchased or can hold onto the NFT for the long term, but once requested, a handover process takes place, and the NFT is removed from circulation.

Gone are the days of intermediaries, auction houses, and brokers, with liquor Investing now open to the general public through Liquid Crafts liquid art NFTs.

Liquid Crafts Official Launch on October 29th

Liquid Craft is gearing up for a big launch day on Oct 29th, with their limited supply of D&B NFTs backed by the small-batch collectible bourbon set to be released in two tiers. One on the Ethereum Network and the other on the Binance Smart Chain. All initial buyers are to receive several rewards as part of the celebration, including airdrops of Liquid Crafts native token CRAFT, exclusive events, and automatic entry to all future Liquid Craft giveaways.

Liquid Craft Partnering With Leading SEO Agency Coinpresso

The team is doing several AMAs, pre-release promotions and also partnered with specialist crypto marketing agency Coinpresso, as part of their marketing drive for launch day and future releases. The initial mint is expected to be in high demand due to the limited availability of the collection, and marketing efforts planned up until the launch on Oct 29th.

Liquid Craft is delivering a new perspective on the NFT market and brings with it a game-changing experience to the more traditional world of fine wine and liquor investing – a win-win for the fans of both.

