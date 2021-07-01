Lumenswap is the decentralized exchange on the Stellar Network. It’s a revolutionary concept that facilitates the transfer and trade of any money or trading assets, including those in legal tender and as well as in crypto assets at the market price.

“Stellar is a scalable and distributable payment global network that has a high potential in asset transfer. The mission of Lumenswap is to build an open-source and visually appealing client for trading and swapping assets on the Stellar network.

We’re looking to provide a good user experience and user interface similar to what you’ve seen on more popular exchange clients. In short, we’re looking for these two terms: DEX Security and CEX Experience.”

Said Vladimir, CEO and co-founder of Lumenswap

Products

1.Swap

In the swap section, you can swap any assets that are available on the Stellar at the best rate and path in a minimal environment.

URL: https://app.lumenswap.io/swap

2.Spot

In the spot section, you can make a trading pair with any two currency that’s available on the Stellar network, and through a user interface on par with the popular exchange such as Binance, you can start trading on a distributed network and use the order limit feature in your trades.

URL: https://app.lumenswap.io/spot

Features

Find the best prices

Lumenswap uses Horizon to choose the best rates for a trade based on the liquidity rates and the submitted order books on the network.

Fast and Low Costs

Lumenswap client is on the Stellar Network so it benefits from its features such as scalability and low fees.

Open and Decentralized

By default, all of the available assets on the Stellar Network are also available for trade on Lumenswap. You can add whichever you want to Lumenswap and convert them to each other.

Support of Popular Wallets

For better accessibility, Lumenswap supports different wallets. Currently, you can use Rabet, Freighter, Albedo, and private keys.

Decentralized Operation

Trading assets

All the available assets on the Stellar Network will be made available to Lumenswap users in a decentralized form. A customer can get the features of both Stellar and Lumenswap for currency convertibility or to arrive at a market value of their trading and digital assets.

Any person who wants to trade assets on the Stellar Network can go with the Lumenswap. It offers a minimal interface, which makes it easier for people to swap trade assets without any distractions and too many functions.

Listing assets

Lumenswap supports all Stellar network assets by default and you don’t need to go through complicated processes (similar to what’s being done on other exchange clients) to add your own custom asset pairs. You can add any asset to Lumenswap by following the instructions that are mentioned in the documentation.

LSP asset

The Lumenswap team released the Tokenomics and roadmap of LSP asset (Lumenswap native asset) a few days ago and, according to the article, they will hold an auction on their platform in the next few weeks. If you are interested in participating in it, follow them:

Website: https://lumenswap.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lumenswap

Medium: https://medium.com/lumenswap

Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/lumenswap.io

Docs: https://docs.lumenswap.io

In the end, it’s worth mentioning that we’re rapidly joining the DeFi revolution. Where anyone has access to everything and can easily spend or earn assets. Where the laws are decided by the code, not the government agencies.

Considering the high potential of the Stellar network thanks to its high transaction submission rates and low fees, we at Lumenswap believe that we can create a suitable environment for trade and as a result, increase the liquidity rates on the network. This can create beneficial and profitable opportunities for the members of the network.

So consider following us if you believe in what we believe.