It has just been announced that mBitcasino will now support XRP, currently the 7th most popular cryptocurrency. This makes mBitcasino, the online crypto casino that allows transactions with 7 important cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and now XRP.

The addition of the new digital coin puts mBitcasino on the map since it broadens the pool of players that can enjoy its games and promotions. A diversified cryptocurrency portfolio gives gamblers easier access to all that this crypto casino has to offer.

110% on top of the 1st Deposit with XRP

Before adding XRP, players could join mBitcasino using only the following cryptocurrencies BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and USDT. Fortunately for those who have XRP, they can now sign up for free at mBitcasino, and they can double up on their 1st XRP deposit with the 110% deposit bonus! All the bonuses are added automatically and will show up in your balance.

Once you’ve got all of that set up, you can enjoy one of the many promotions and games available at mBitcasino. Take a look at:

Daily Promos and mBit Races

mBitcasino has a month-long promotion that offers members daily bonuses, sets of free spins, combos, and other exclusive offers. With the addition of XRP, players who own this cryptocurrency can now claim their favorite bonuses daily using XRP.

There’s something for everyone at mBitcasino. If players are looking for competition, they can check out mBit Races. These 3-hour-long slot tournaments run all day, every day, and (most importantly) they reward players with real money wins and free spins!

All you have to do to join is play any of the slots you want available at mBit. Your ranking on the leaderboard is based on the bet multiplier, not the bet itself. In other words, one lucky spin could make you the winner of the no wagering required prize!

Gambling with XRP

There are many benefits of playing at an online casino with XRP. Lower fees and an increased transaction speed are on the top of the list. #Having 7 cryptocurrencies to choose from gives players the room to experiment with other coins. Moreover, this gives them the opportunity to increase the amount of their favorite cryptocurrency by winning at mBitcasino. Top that with all the exclusive promotions the mBit members have access too, and you’re looking at an increased crypto balance just like that!

Playing with XRP at mBitcasino

Now, every mBit member can play slots, table games, video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and lottery games using XRP. There are over 2000 casino games available at mBitcasino. Grab an exclusive offer, and trigger crypto wins!