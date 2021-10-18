Medacoin (by Medabots) is reaching its heights by following a strict business model that has two important factors. The first is maintaining positive growth that will keep the team and the project on track with its roadmap goals, and the second is by engaging and building trust amongst its community. The first stage of the roadmap has been very positive with the successful launch of the in-game token, Medacoin. Now it is time to enter the next phase of the roadmap by releasing the Medabots video game in Q4. Medacoin (MEDA) is a brand-new cryptocurrency that is based on the BNB platform and allows its users to control their in game virtual assets. Medacoin will serve as the native currency in the Medabots games and can also be used to make in-game purchases in the NFT marketplace!

Medacoin Usage

Medacoin can be used for several purposes, on several platforms! Here is a list on how Medacoin can be used:

In-game purchases:

– Physical Medabots

– NFT Marketplace

– In-Game Credits

Used to enter live tournaments against other players (P2E) Used to fund future NFT tournaments Can be transferred and used on all the games that are backed by the platform.

How to Buy Medacoin

There are currently 3 convenient ways to purchase Medacoin:

PancakeSwap (PCS)

– This platform allows its users to easily convert their BNB coins into Medacoin. This is done by choosing the amount of BNB wanted to transfer into Medacoin, then setting the determined slippage and swapping.

LBank

– Medacoin can also be purchased on LBank! This is a highly used, and respectable crypto exchanged that is repeatedly ranked among the top.

Access can be used by clicking the provided link: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/meda/usdt

SafeSwap

– SafeSwap is another convenient platform to swap your BNB for MEDA! (similar to PCS)

NOTE: Users have to connect their wallet to these platforms in order to make the exchange/swap.

Division & Usage of MEDA Tokens

The total supply of Medacoin is 100,000,000,000 (100B). 10% of the tokens are allocated for research and development (R&D) which goes into the development of the Medabots video games. Along with that, 10% is allocated for marketing, 10% for the development wallet, and 15% is set for staking incentives.

MEDA Team

The Medabot family is comprised of a highly skilled and experienced team that are all video gamers at heart. The love for video games is the driving force of the Medabots family. The team consists of AAA game developers, highly skilled businessmen, marketers, web developers, and famous personalities such as Luis and Daniel Moncada (the Salamanca brothers) from the famous show Breaking Bad and the famous cryptocurrency personality Bitboy! The team is highly dedicated and committed to make Medabots and Medacoin the most successful gaming project in crypto!

Staking Awards

Medacoin holders will also be able to earn rewards by staking their MEDA! In the beginning the rewards will increase in intervals to increase user development, and then as Medacoin evolves and grows, incentives will gradually decrease.

MEDA offers newcomers the opportunity to earn and trade cryptocurrency online. The convenient and easy deposit & withdraw methods matched with excellent customer service, makes it perfect for novice crypto traders! Thus creating immense opportunities for all of its users to earn money!

MEDA— One Among Top 10 Voting Projects of LBank

LBank launched a poll from October 11 to October 18 in their official Telegram community (https://t.me/LBank_en).

LBank’s Voting calculation rules:

Community votes account for 30%

Deposit votes account for 30%

Transaction votes account for 40%

Prizes for all

Winners selected from the most voted project who deposit or trade:

TOP 3 users:

Top 1. iPhone 13 Pro MAX + iWatch +iPad mini（256G $1199+ $399+$499)

Top 2. iPhone 13 Pro (256G $1099 )

Top 3. iPad mini ($499)

The rest of the users win $1 – $14+ (More users deposit or trade, more prize pool!!!)

Other 9 projects participants can win the Staking bonus.

